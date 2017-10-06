Off the Top of My Head: October 6, 2017

Well, earlier this summer the U.S. Navy managed to find and rescue a seaman who had been missing for seven days in the Philippine Sea. He was not found floating adrift in the waters of the Sea of Japan or washed up ashore on Okinawa or anything like that. Nope. He was found, of all places, on board the very ship he supposedly went missing from in the first place.

He was presumed dead and then found alive, which was a great relief even to him.

While rescue teams from the Navy and Japan’s defense forces spent more than 50 hours scouring more than 5,500 miles of the Philippine Sea for him, he was right under their noses in the engineering spaces of his own ship.

Now for the reason behind his disappearance in the first place, the Navy is conducting an official investigation. Ideas range from a bad case of sleepwalking, severe loafing on the job or a game of hide-and-seek gone terribly wrong.

Now this might be understandable if he were assigned for duty, say, aboard a massive 100,000-ton Navy Nimitz Class aircraft carrier. But he was serving aboard a puny 9,000-ton guided-missile cruiser, which is like a tugboat compared to an aircraft carrier. So why couldn’t they find him?

Well, some of it has to do with some assumptions they took when he went missing in the first place. When a Navy ship makes a port call, generally the entire crew makes a beeline for the nearest bars full of pretty girls. They naturally assumed he had been left behind there and scoured every nook and cranny of every gin joint in all the towns in all the world and still came up empty.

Next the search naturally progressed to the sea, every atoll and even Gilligan’s Island. The search was not entirely in vain. They managed to locate what they believe to be the wreckage of Amelia Earhart’s plane, the USS Minnow and a diehard World War II Japanese sailor, who thought the war hadn’t ended yet.

The Navy just released a statement stating the sailor will be punished. They did not state the nature of the punishment, but my guess is that it could range anywhere from six months of solitary confinement peeling potatoes to keelhauling or walking the plank. Worse yet, they could ban him from the next few port calls. That’s surprising, considering he has received Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal and the 2017 award for best Hide-and-Seek Player in the fleet.

So at least the story had a happy ending. One thing is sure: the sailor has a lot of explaining to do and can probably kiss good-bye that promotion to admiral. After the Navy is done with him, he will probably be working part time on some remote Pacific Island selling seashells by the seashore or maybe selling Cracker Jack candy.

Oh, and one more thing. After making the rounds of all the Navy vessels in the task force looking for the missing sailor, it seems the whole fleet came down with a bad case of hepatitis and were dumbfounded about how it could have happened.

After a short investigation, they discovered there was a carrier in the group.

