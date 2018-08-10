Off to the chases

Mary at the Movies

If you love car chases, motorcycle chases, helicopter chases, blowing-up-stuff chases, foot races ... then you will love “Mission: Impossible — Fallout.”

Academy Award nominee Tom Cruise is back as Ethan Hunt, leader of the Mission Impossible team in the sixth film of the series. At 56, Cruise is amazing. He performs most of his own stunts (breaking an ankle while filming a stunt that postponed filming nine weeks until it could heal). I was exhausted just watching him run and leap tall buildings in a single bound; I thought I was watching Superman.

The IMF team is trying to save the world from a madman, Solomon Lane (Sean Harris), who has made two atomic bombs. The team must find them and then disarm them, so the clock is ticking, ticking, ticking.

If that’s not enough for one agent, he has to battle his own agency that thinks Hunt has gone rogue. His boss’ boss (Angela Bassett) has assigned to him another CIA agent to his IMF team, played by Henry Cavill. His current love, Rebecca Ferguson, who works for MI6, and his ex-wife, Michelle Monaghan, both appear on the scene.

Just how much can one man handle? If you are Ethan Hunt, that’s just a day at the office. He gets support from his IMF team — Ving Rhaymes as Luther and Simon Pegg as Benji. Both provide comic relief.

The special effects and visual effects are all you would expect of a summer blockbuster; they are fantastic. Filmed all over the world, the cinematography is beautiful. I got nervous when they started fighting on the edge of a cliff!

This is a fun movie that will keep you on the edge of your seat for the whole two hours and forty-five minutes. Unusually long, “Mission: Impossible — Fallout” never lags and is exactly what an action thriller should be.

The film was directed by Academy Award winner Christopher McQuarrie, who also wrote the screenplay based on the television show by Bruce Geller.

“Mission: Impossible — Fallout” is showing at AMC Eastgate Showplace 6, AMC Showplace Edwardsville 12, Granite City Cinema and Jerseyville Stadium Theatre.

