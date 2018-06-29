Old-school delights

Head to the downtown area of this city in southwestern Madison County and you will find this old-school cafeteria-style restaurant.

This place might take you back to junior high or high school. Remember those days walking through the line, picking out your order and having a server slop it on a plate for you and push you on through the assembly line. That’s what you’ll find here.

Once inside, it has an open dining area. There are two sides with doorways separating the two spacious areas. The decor is made up of old green carpeting and two-tone red and tan painted walls.

You will have to walk the length of the dining area to the cafeteria portion of the restaurant to get your grub.

The food options change on a daily basis and can completely change from month to month. But there are usually some often available anchor options.

My dining companion and I went on a Thursday and had five options. Usually there are four to seven dishes on the menu.

On our visit I went with Hungarian goulash, while my friend ordered the dark fried chicken, which included two sides. Since mine wasn’t accompanied by any sides, I grabbed some cherry cheesecake for dessert. There were several dessert options available.

I had plenty of goulash on the platter-sized plate they gave me. It included big hunks of beef and potatoes, onions and peas served in a reddish broth.

The meat was super tender and the taste of the whole concoction was a little sweet and spicy. The potatoes were cut into huge chunks, too. It was very good and filling.

As for my cheesecake, it had the classic taste, but there was nothing really unique about it.

My friend’s chicken came as a leg and thigh and he added mashed potatoes and gravy and a side salad to go with it.

The chicken was large crispy pieces, with a darker breading.

Other options on our visit included a breaded pork chop, a tostada and a salmon patty. Some of the things that show up frequently on the menu include baked cod, roast beef, fried whitefish, ham hocks and beans, and peppered pork loin.

There are also some more distinctive and less frequent selections like stuffed cabbage, sausage and potatoes, meatloaf and stuffed chicken.

Any idea of the name of this family favorite restaurant that has been in the downtown area of this southwestern Madison County community for 30 years? Scroll down to see if you’re right!

Jerry's Cafeteria, 1920 Edison Ave. in Granite City