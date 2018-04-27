What do the one-day suspension of Yadier Molina (which he’s appealing) and the firing of Jamie Allman have in common? They’re both cases of what I call “open mouth, insert foot, chew carefully.”

The April 8 dustup between Molina and Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo followed what was described as “an unfortunate profanity” to describe umpire Tim Timmons’ calling of balls and strikes. Yadi took offense at Lovullo’s remarks, thus putting Timmons in the awkward position of keeping the two from getting at each other’s throats as both benches cleared.

Allman, of course, is no longer with either KDNL (Channel 30) nor KFTK-FM (97.1) after a Twitter post in which he claimed he was “hanging out getting ready” to assault David Hogg, the outspoken survivor of the recent Florida school shootings. After Channel 30 let him go April 9, he lost his radio talk show the very next day.

In Luvullo’s case, he was upset over what he felt were questionable calls.

In Allman’s case, he shared what some of us think about David Hogg’s role as the darling of gun control activists. To me, 17-year-old Hogg is on a power trip caused by attention to both the cause of school violence and to his effects upon the same. (At 17, I thought I knew everything, like David Hogg. I’m still learning how wrong I am.)

While Hogg has opened new debates on guns in school, he’s used language more suited to, pardon my choice, the locker room.

Then Allman lowered himself to Hogg’s level by threatening physical violence. Truth is, his comment is milder than some I’ve seen in my circle of friends.

When it comes to having a temper, I’ve made The Incredible Hulk look like Pollyanna. I, too, have fallen into the trap of “open mouth, insert foot, chew carefully.” We all do. You’re not you when you’re angry, either.

Anger in itself is a legitimate emotion, just as joy and sadness and love are. You can’t repress it; it can literally kill you. (Trust me, I have tried that and failed — miserably.)

It takes real maturity to know how to be angry while not doing something you’ll regret later. While we have the right to our opinions, we also have the danger we’ll “open mouth, insert foot, and chew carefully.”

