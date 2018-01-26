Oppressed in the West

If you love Westerns, you will love “Hostiles,” a tough, gritty and realistic film. It’s well-named because everyone in the film considers the other characters as “hostile.”

In 1892, retiring Army Capt. Joseph Blocker is ordered to escort an old enemy, Cheyenne war chief Yellow Hawk and his family, to a reservation in Montana. Making the harrowing and perilous journey from Fort Berringer in New Mexico, the former enemies encounter a young widow whose family was murdered by renegade Comanche Indians. They are forced to join forces to overcome the punishing landscape, hostile Indians and racist white men they encounter along the way.

“Hostiles” stars Academy Award winner Christian Bale as Captain Blocker and Academy Award nominee Rosamund Pike plays Rosalie Quaid. Wes Studi is Chief Yellow Hawk.

The film is told through the emotions and feelings of Blocker. Bale is excellent, and Pike does an outstanding job, too. I really felt the pain Pike emotes when her character’s family is murdered.

“Hostiles” has race relation lessons that are pertinent today. When we treat one another as individuals and not group others with their cultural or racial groups, we find that we can respect and appreciate one another.

The screenplay was written and directed by Scott Cooper, based on a manuscript by Academy Award winner Donald Stewart. The story line moves fast. It is laden with problems for the cast as they move north toward Montana. I was expecting or maybe hoping for a love story in the mix, but “Hostiles” is so realistic that’s not an option.

“Hostiles” has earned its “R” rating because of the violence that was typical in the West in the late 1800s. There are some graphically violent scenes.

The cinematography is reminiscent of John Ford’s films. The wide vistas of the New Mexico landscape are breathtaking.

“Hostiles” opens this weekend at the Stadium Theatre in Jerseyville and Granite City Cinema.

