Out of the ocean, need a shower

If you are into voyeurism, then “Baywatch” is the movie for you. This film is all about bodies — very skinny, young, buff, gorgeous bodies.

Now that I have your attention, you should know much of the humor centers around the anatomy. This is a raunchy film that is not for kids (or even young teens).

Devoted lifeguard Mitch Buchannon is forced to hire a conceited new recruit who happens to be a gold medal Olympian. Together, they uncover a local criminal plot that threatens the future of the Bay.

“Baywatch” stars Dwayne Johnson as Mitch Buchannon. Zac Efron is Matt Brody, a gold medal swimmer who thinks he is hot (and he is). Priyanka Chopra is Victoria Leeds. Alexandra Daddario is Summer Queen. Kelly Rohrback is CJ Parker, and Jon Bass provides most of the comic relief as Ronnie Greenbaum. No one is going to be nominated for an academy award for their acting, as it is usually rather trite. This silly piece of fluff was directed by Seth Gordon, director of the television series “The Goldbergs.”

The movie, of course, was based on the television series “Baywatch,” created by Michael Berk, Douglas Schwartz and Gregory J. Bonann, with a story by Jay Scherick, David Ronn, Thomas Lennon, and Robert Ben Garant. Damian Shannon and Mark Swift wrote the screenplay.

This reboot actually heavily borrowed from several episodes of the original television show, according to another film critic who said he was forced to watch the series with his wife (I think he had a crush on Pamela Anderson and didn’t want to admit that he loved the show, too).

The stunt people had their work cut out for them. Filmed on a Florida beach, there were so many bad things happening in the ocean that really made work for the stunt crew, and they did an outstanding job.

I also did like the music by Christopher Lennertz; I found myself tapping my feet to several of the songs.

Although the shots were gorgeous and the Florida beach was beautiful, do yourself a favor and save your money. Wait for “Baywatch” to come to Redbox or, better yet, wait for it to come to television for free. You do not want to waste your money on this bawdy flick.

