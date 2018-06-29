Playing in the park

I’m Nadja Kapetanovich, and today I will be telling you about the Concerts at the Park.

The Alton Municipal Band performs weekly at 7 p.m. on Sundays at Haskell Park and at 8 p.m. on Thursdays at Riverfront Park. Here are some ways to make the park concerts even more fun.

1. You can bring activities to engage little kids. My neighbors made balloon animals last year. Other times, we painted faces.

2. You can play on the playground at Haskell. The music adds to the fun.

3. If you aren’t too afraid of clowns, you can meet JoJo and participate in the parade through the park. She even gives everyone candy!

4. If you are lucky (and brave), you have a chance to be picked as the guest conductor. You even get a free hat!

5. This one is almost mandatory: you can walk around and pet every single dog you find … but ask first!

6. If you are hungry, bring a picnic and a blanket!

7. You can paint rocks to hide, or you can search for them.

8. If you like reading or drawing, bring a book or a sketch pad.

Have fun! See ya!

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter