Politics at the pump

With the new year come new laws. The first of the year is best for this, because most of us are still so hungover from binge drinking on New Year’s Eve that we’re not likely to notice the change. This allows crazy laws to take effect without anybody realizing it.

One of those crazy new laws to hit the books was in Oregon. Oregon voters last year approved a measure making it legal to put gas into your own car at filling stations outside of large metropolitan areas. Oh, the horror of it all!

I know this sounds crazy, but believe it or not, there were still two places in the free United States of America where you were not allowed by law to pump your own gasoline at a gas station. Until this month, that is. One is New Jersey and the other was Oregon. In those two states, they have what you call a “gas station attendant.”

Most of the country doesn’t even know what a gas station attendant is. In the olden days you would pull into a gas station and this gas station attendant would come to your car, ask you what grade of fuel you wanted, offer to check your oil level, wiper fluid, brake and blinker fluid, check your battery, check the air in your tires and even clean your windshield without asking. Sounds crazy, doesn’t it? It was kind of a mini pitstop for regular drivers. The new law allowing people to dispense gasoline into their own cars hit the books Jan. 1 of this year in Oregon, and the entire state is freaking out.

Oregon is one of those blue states where they love government regulation and don’t expect people to think for themselves, so this comes as no surprise. They are making progress, though. In the last decade, they finally legalized wiping your own rear end after using the restroom and blowing your own nose after sneezing. If the gas pumping law works out, they may also consider allowing people to legally decide what clothes to wear in the morning and what they want in their lunches.

People are having a lot of trouble coping with the new freedom. Incredibly, one person wrote that they regard self-fill up as a safety issue. The don’t want to leave their kids in the car while dangerous, combustible, carbon-emitting, evil gasoline is being dispensed into their vehicle. One person even stated she would rather pay a transient person (who is probably mentally ill or just released from prison) to fill up the car instead. Hmmmm, now which seems more dangerous to you?

Consider the source. Oregon was the first state in the entire country to ban voting in person. Every single solitary voter must vote by mail. Whether your ballot ever makes it to the polling station is anybody’s guess. I suppose they didn’t want mailboxes going out of style there, because that’s about the only thing people would put in them anymore unless someone mistakes it for a trash can.

And the other state that still outlaws self-service gas stations? New Jersey. You know, the state that brought us the “Sopranos” and the appalling reality show “Jersey Shore.” Is it any wonder?

Another thing you can do in Oregon is smoke dope, provided you get it from an authorized government dispenser. If you want PCP, cocaine or meth-laced reefer, you need to get it from one of the street dealers who are still flourishing with better quality marijuana despite legalization.

So what is still legal to do in Oregon by yourself? Well, suicide, for one. Provided you have a doctor’s note, that is. That’s probably a good thing, because if I had to live there I’d probably kill myself.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter