Pollution is color blind

We live in an age of polarization. At a time when so many of the world’s peoples are connected via handheld devices, one might expect an age of unity. In reality, the ability to tell our stories to everybody all at once has only exposed the fissures that were always just below surface level. As historically marginalized peoples tell their truths, we find out we still have much progress to make in our struggle for a just world. This is no less true of the environmental movement. As we approach the 48th Earth Day, it is important that we recognize our shortcomings as well as the progress we’ve made. The reality is that advocates of the environment and sustainability have a long way to go to bridge both the racial and income gap that has long existed between the middle and upper-class white environmentalists and the people who suffer most from the impacts of environmental degradation. We will never come together as a people to solve daunting challenges like climate change if we don’t have these difficult conversations. This is an urgent necessity.

While we have made great progress cleaning up the air and waterways of the United States since the 1970s, the improvements have been unevenly distributed, and we still face urgent challenges like manmade climate change. The poor, and especially poor people of color, continue to face disproportionate impacts of pollution and climate change. These concerns fall under the banner of “environmental justice.”

Hazardous waste sites, polluting factories, chemical plants, and other waste storage and processing sites are more likely to be located in poor communities and communities of color. Low-income and people of color are also more likely to live in areas with high levels of air pollution and water pollution. The Metro East is no stranger to this phenomenon. Our region is poorer than the median income in the country and experiences higher incidences of asthma than much of the rest of the country.

And while it may be tempting to rationalize that the rich simply leave town when a polluting industry moves in, the reality is that studies and internal industry memos have shown an explicit desire to locate in these neighborhoods because people in these communities lack the power, and sometimes it is wrongly claimed, the education to care about environmental hazards and do anything about it.

Some of these problems even rear their ugly head when we think we’re addressing them. For example, a tough environmental regulation may address a national problem, but if it simply chases a polluting industry to a poorer country with weaker environmental laws, we’re actually likely making the problem worse. Domestically, “going green” is something that assumes in many cases the ability to spend more to achieve the desired results. Buying organic food, electric or hybrid vehicles, residential solar systems, and even recycling and changing the light bulbs entail spending more, usually much more than one would normally spend to achieve the same purpose. As long as the “solutions” to environmental problems are available only to the financially well-off, our environmental problems will persist because billions of people on the planet will be excluded.

Even the way we study environmental hazards can impact disproportionately along racial lines. For example, decades studying predominantly white patients led to an asthma inhaler that largely benefits white patients. New research shows that common inhalers are ineffective for the asthma treatment of large swaths of black and Puerto Rican patients.

So where is the disconnect? A large problem is that people of color are underrepresented in the environmental movement, excluding their perspectives from the conversation. And this is a historical problem. The early environmental movement began largely as a white man’s escape from the city to connect with an “unspoiled” nature. While figures like John Muir, Gifford Pinchot, and even Teddy Roosevelt were important in building a conservation ethic in our country, they also believed in the supremacy and “manifest destiny” of white men, dabbled in eugenics, and/or cared more about the suffering of the plants and wild animals than their fellow man.

Righting these wrongs must involve more than simply inviting more poor people and people of color to the monthly meetings of your favorite environmental group. It involves acknowledging that “the environment” might mean one thing to a white suburban middle class person and something entirely different to a poor urban person. It recognizes that the same political, economic, and social conditions that lead to mass incarceration, discriminatory housing policies, and discrepancies in health outcomes for the poor and people of color are the ones that lead to disproportionate outcomes in the environmental field. We can’t simply “solve” these problems within the silo of the environmental movement. We must pursue justice everywhere all the time. We must recognize that the fight against climate change is the same as the fight for justice being sought by Black Lives Matter.

There have been signs of hope. Many prominent groups and agencies, including the EPA, have formally adopted environmental justice programs over the last couple decades. Legacy environmental groups including Sierra Club and Greenpeace, among many others, recently signed statements in support of civil and human rights, social justice, and an inclusive economy. Sierra Club has done more than most to embed social justice into the fiber of their being, joining in solidarity with Black Lives Matter and immigration rights groups, pursuing strategies to increase diversity in hiring, and creating a “Department of Equity, Inclusion, and Justice.” For newer groups like #Greenforall and the Power Shift Network, social justice is foundational to their environmental mission.

Embedded environmentalism is also starting to go mainstream. This is an approach to environmental policy that seeks to build coalitions of support for policy goals by compensating communities that might be affected negatively by, for example emissions regulations. Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign featured a $30 billion fund for infrastructure improvements in Appalachian coal communities meant to offset the impacts of closing coal facilities (even though coal employment has fallen because of technology more than regulation). Approaches like these recognize the importance of listening to all stakeholders at the ground level and work to gain the trust of local communities impacted by policies.

As the Earth continues to rapidly warm, it becomes ever more urgent that we build an international coalition to move quickly to coherently address the underlying inequities that led to the problem in the first place. We have made some recent progress, but we can all do more, this writer included, to seek an inclusive, justice-minded environmental movement.

Nathaniel Keener is the director of sustainability for Lewis and Clark Community College.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter