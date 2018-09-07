Pulling the strings, pull the plug

Mary at the Movies

“The Happytime Murders” made me anything but happy.

It was one of the most vulgar, lascivious movies I have seen in a long while. The film should be X-rated instead of only an R rating. Only people with an eighth-grade libido will find this movie funny. While I was watching, I thought I heard Jim Henson turn over in his grave.

Jim’s son, Brian, who directed “The Happytime Murders,” has integrated puppets with people. One of my fears is that since there are puppets advertised in the film, parents won’t pay attention and bring their young children, which will be a real error in judgment! If you go to this film, leave the kids at home.

Puppets and people live together, but puppets are considered second-class citizens. When puppets who performed in a 1980s television show are being murdered one by one before they receive a $10 million payout, disgraced LAPD puppet-turned-detective Crab teams up with his old partner (Melissa McCarthy) to take on the case.

The screenplay, written by Todd Berger and based on the story by Berger and Dee Austin Robinson, was good but too short, so they extended the dialogue with hundreds of f-bombs and sexual scenes between the puppets, which was really gross.

I loved Melissa McCarthy in “Gilmore Girls.” She is really a good, solid actress, but she continues to choose roles in really raunchy comedies. I would like to see her in a dramatic role or in comedies that showcase her talent instead of her potty mouth.

Elizabeth Banks plays Jenny, Maya Rudolph is Bubbles, and Leslie David Baker is Lt. Banning.

Even though this was crude, I found some of the dialogue funny and so did the audience. Actually, I think the writers were trying to make a statement because the puppets were not allowed to hold important positions. Crab was the first puppet on the police force and was disgraced because he wouldn’t shoot another puppet. The idea that puppets should have equal opportunities with people was obscurely underwritten in the script.

Save your money and wait to see this on Netflix or Amazon Prime ... or just skip it altogether. It isn’t worth wasting two hours of your life.

“The Happytime Murders” is playing at AMC Showplace Edwardsville 12 and AMC Eastgate Showplace 6.

R, 1 star

