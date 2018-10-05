Pumpkin spice everything leaves him "undoon"

Geer Box

“We have pumpkins at morning and pumpkins at noon,

If it was not for pumpkins we should be undoon!”

— “Forefathers’s Song,” attributed toAnne Bradstreet (1630)

Even back then, colonial settlers were already coping with the annual onslaught of pumpkin everything. Think baked pumpkin, roasted pumpkin, and maybe pumpkin soup. I don’t know when McCormick and Company began selling their prepared pumpkin pie spice, but a similar mix of cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, cloves and allspice was compounded as far back as 1796 in the first known published American cookbook, “American Cookery,” written by Amelia Simmons. The recipe itself is not too far removed from today’s pumpkin pie. That was the way it was for some two centuries.

Nearly 20 years ago, Starbucks introduced its first pumpkin spice latté. I don’t care for it myself, but some people greet its annual return with the excitement reserved only for, say, Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle. And a huge pumpkin wave has washed over the country ever since.

Everything that can be pumpkin spiced today, is. Pancake mix, Cheerios, cupcakes, air fresheners, hand soaps, M&Ms, even pumpkin spice IPAs from your favorite craft brewer — it’s enough to leave anyone “undoon.” By the way, the initial batch of pumpkin beer was brewed stateside in 1771. It’s neither new nor hip.

Pumpkin is essentially a large variety of winter squash, with little taste of its own. Sneak a spoonful from the can before you make a homemade pumpkin pie, and you’ll see why. Don’t make your pie from scratch? Try a jar of strained squash instead. I’m sure baby won’t mind. Pure pumpkin purée cries for a touch of sweetness (brown sugar, honey, or molasses), a dab of richness (eggs, cream or milk), and ... wait for it ... a touch of spice ...

So what’s all the fuss about pumpkin? A mixture of sweetness and richness will make that combination of cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, cloves and allspice very tasty, whether it’s blended into a dessert, baked into a loaf of bread, stirred into a cup of coffee, or sprinkled onto a bowl of cereal. And that can be egg custard, banana bread, plain old Maxwell House, or a steaming bowl of Quaker Oats. Not one pumpkin is needed. I repeat: it’s the spice that makes the difference.

So, what to do with all those pumpkins? Pumpkin seeds are still a snacktime favorite. Remember the slogan of a while back? “Eat. Spit. Be happy.” And with Halloween approaching, what front yard is complete without a jack-o-lantern? That’s the only time most of us even think of buying a whole pumpkin. Unfortunately, you still have to dispose of what’s inside, and, unlike that famous pumpkin eater, you can’t keep anything very well inside a pumpkin shell.

Fido and Kitty can benefit from pumpkin as part of their food plan, and chickens consume raw pumpkin to improve egg production during the winter. And if worse comes to worst, “chunkin’ a punkin’” can do wonders for your frustrations (political and otherwise).

