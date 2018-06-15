Quality family time

The opening scene of “Hereditary” is a clear indicator of what is to come ... in a room full of miniatures, the camera slowly zooms in to the bedroom of a dollhouse, when Gabriel Byrne suddenly walks through what we thought was a miniature doorway and into frame.

Right away, the audience knows they are about to peer into (invade) the lives of this small, seemingly insignificant family from a front-row seat, with haunting results.

Unsettling ... disturbing ... even cringe worthy. Those are the terms used to describe Ari Aster’s previous short films, but none of those projects by the young writer-director can be considered “horror.” With “Hereditary,” his first full-length feature, he brings those elements into the world of the supernatural in a way which more seasoned directors can only dream.

Byrne is Steve, the patriarch of a family consisting of wife, Annie (Toni Collette), and children, Peter (Alex Wolff) and Charlie(Milly Shapiro), trying to put the pieces together following the death of Annie’s mother. Annie’s catharsis is her work creating scale model dioramas, a task that loses its effectiveness as the story progresses.

Soon, nothing about how this family deals with grief seems normal, and when the unspeakable happens, the chain of events it sets into motion has one wondering, ‘What in the world did I just see?’

While Byrne’s portrayal of an anguished father losing control sometimes teeters on the edge of ham-fisted, Collette is brilliant in her role. The helplessness she so eloquently projected in “The Sixth Sense” is transformed into raw pain, followed by animalistic desperation here.

This film may as well be called “The Unraveling,” as that is the central theme ... the unraveling of a family, the unraveling of everything we think we know about the world around us. During a classroom discussion scene, an instructor tells us, “They are pawns in this horrible, hopeless machine.” The further into this movie one goes, the more meaningful that line becomes.

The unique cinematography (shots upside down, quick edits from day-to-night) only adds to the lack of ease, as does the music. The unseen member of this family unit no doubt is Colin Stetson’s provocative score; his use of the clarinet, flute and cornet, often without any other musical accompaniment, is at times soothing while more often abrasive and jarring, to phenomenal effect.

In spite of the fact it is downright frightening, this doesn’t really feel like horror. Most of the film, in fact, is a study on the mechanics of the family unit in the wake of tragedy ... that is, until the last half hour, when all hell breaks loose (pun intended) with some truly disturbing and harrowing scenes. Certainly not a ripoff of the two classics to which it is being compared (“The Exorcist” and “Rosemary’s Baby”), we do see several nods to both films, a reminder that without them, this one would certainly not exist.

Psychological character study? Melodrama? Straight-up horror? Don’t bother trying to find an appropriate label, as doing so is really pretty futile ... just accept that this genre-bending masterpiece is a darn good film. A word of caution: keep in mind the pain you see is something you won’t be able to un-see anytime soon.

