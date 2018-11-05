Rachelle Aud Crowe understands importance of education

letter to editor stock image

For 16 years, I have been a teacher in the Edwardsville School District. I followed in the footsteps of my mother and my dad, who were also educators in our region.

Every day, I am surrounded by dedicated professionals who are committed to delivering a high-quality education to every child. While I love being in the classroom, it has not always been an easy profession, to say the least.

This November, educators have the chance to elect a strong ally of public education to the Illinois Senate. Rachelle Aud Crowe, candidate for the 56th State Senate District, understands how important a quality education is.

A graduate of Roxana High School and a lifelong resident of the Metro East, Rachelle is committed to ensuring the state increases state funding of our local schools and never again operates without a budget.

I hope you will join me in supporting Rachelle Aud Crowe for the state Senate this November.

Jennifer Fowler

Second-grade teacher at LeClaire Elementary School

Treasurer for Edwardsville Education Association, IEA-NEA