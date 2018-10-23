Reasons I will be voting

letter to editor stock image

I want a representative in Congress who understands how people like me live from day to day and what we need. Betsy Dirksen Londrigan is a mother, small business owner, and former teacher who stepped up to run for Congress when she realized the healthcare system most of us depend on was under attack. She comes to this political battle from personal experience. She understands what it must be like for families without healthcare coverage who face unthinkable choices. She gets it.

My current representative is a career politician who voted to leave 36,000 people in his district without healthcare and raise premiums on the rest of us. He voted for a tax bill that gives 83 percent of its benefits to the wealthiest 1 percent at the expense of the middle class, and simultaneously opened the door to gut Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid.

Protecting people and planet instead of corporate interests:

Betsy knows that clean air and water, the expansion of green energy and its corresponding increase in jobs are systemically tied to the health and viability of our communities. She has vowed to work with energy-producing communities, protecting public lands and waters, while investing in safer, cleaner and more modern infrastructures.

Meanwhile, Rodney Davis is beholden to corporate interests whose lobbyists court him. He has supported dangerous public health and environmental policy riders while cutting critical investments in renewable energy.

Faith in the person:

I’ve met Betsy, talked with her across a café table, heard her grilled by my own community members at forums, and watched her in action at town halls. I can’t say the same for her nowhere-to-be-found opponent. I’ll be voting for Betsy, and I hope you join me.

Toni Oplt

Edwardsville