Redford shines in his last film

Mary at the Movies

Academy Award winner Robert Redford goes out with a bang in the final movie of his career, “The Old Man and the Gun.”

The film is the true story of the notorious, smooth-talking Forest Tucker (Redford), who robs banks, gets caught and always escapes. He enjoys his job as a bank robber. He has a gun but never draws it; he just shows it to tellers or bank managers, smiles and politely asks for the money. He is always a gentleman.

He meets Jewel (Academy Award winner Sissy Spacek) and falls in love with her. Academy Award winner Casey Affleck plays the policeman, John Hurt, who is after Tucker. Danny Glover and Tom Waits assist Tucker with his robberies.

Spoiler alert — in one heist, it’s a young girl’s first day on the job as a teller. Instead of intimidating her, Tucker is polite and comforting and talks her through it. Can you imagine being robbed on your first day at work? I think I might turn in my resignation on the spot.

With a cast as great as this, it is no surprise that director David Lowery gets the best performances out of his cast. The script by David Lowery is based on an article about Tucker in the New Yorker by David Gann. The script is well-written and very entertaining. The film targets older audiences that make up the majority of people who want to see well-written dramas.

Redford is supposed to be in his sixties but looks every minute of his 82 years. At 68, Sissy looks much younger than Redford.

I loved this film; it is sweet and funny and very entertaining, but it is for a much older audience. I think younger people will be bored because there aren’t any car chases, bad language or sex. It is a well-written, well-acted film that will touch the hearts of an older audience.

Unfortunately, you will have to drive to St. Louis to see “The Old Man and the Gun.” It is showing at Plaza Frontenac and Ronnies, which has just been renovated and has wonderful recliner seats.

PG-13, 4 1/2 stars

