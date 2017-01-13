"Reiding" Greater Alton: January 13, 2017

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first of a two-part column.

The mid-December weekend hunt in the flooded tall oak-laden timber had exceeded all expectations, almost unbelievably, as the wintering mallards seemed to drop by design into the decoy holes.

As we cased our guns, began to gather our kill and loaded the boat, I turned to our host, Spence Wilson Jr., and smiled. Then, for some strange reason, I thought of the baseball movie “Field of Dreams” and the scene in the ball field carved in the Iowa cornfield when Shoeless Joe Jackson asked Kevin Costner, “Hey, is this heaven?” In turn, my question to Spence was, “Is this duck heaven?” With a wide grin he simply replied, “No, this is Greenbriar.”

My son, Todd, and I, along with Roger Jones, the manager of Winchester’s Nilo Farm, accepted an invitation from the Memphis-based Wilson family to duck hunt the historic waterfowl complex referred to by locals and ol’ timers as the Old Winchester Club. Located in the heart of Arkansas’ grand prairie just a few miles from America’s Duck Capital, Stuttgart, the folks of our day know it as Greenbriar. Proud owners of the fabled hunt club are the Wilson brothers — Kemmons Jr., Bob and Spence Sr., along with Bobby Martin.

Being born in East Alton, the headquarters of Winchester Ammunition and Olin Industries and spending my adult life in nearby Alton, I was well aware of the legacy of John M. Olin and his status in American history as one of our most celebrated hometown icons. My childhood dream was to someday load my gun, blow my call and kill a duck at his fabled duck club.

The history of Greenbriar is indeed fascinating and nostalgic. Like many, Olin loved to hunt and shoot ducks in flooded timber; thus, after several trips to Arkansas with his friend Edgar Monsanto Queeny, the owner of storied Wing Meade, Mr. Olin decided he wanted a place of his own. His passion for the outdoors had led to the purchase of Winchester Repeating Arms Co., changing his father’s Western Cartridge Co. to Winchester Ammunition, and to the development of Nilo Farm and kennels. He would become the proud owner of one of America’s most famous dogs, a black Labrador retriever named King Buck. The black dog would win back-to-back retriever world championships and be immortalized as the only dog to ever appear on a federal waterfowl stamp in 1959-60. Wildlife artist Maynard Reese won the competition and today his original artwork depicting Buck with mallard drake in mouth is displayed in the office of the Winchester president.

Olin’s search for hunting property became reality in 1945 when he leased almost 7,000 acres from Dr. Roger Crowe, a Stuttgart dentist. It has never been established how the name Greenbriar originated, but most think the name refers to the many wild briars that flourished on the vast grounds. Regardless of the origin, the label has stuck for decades and remains today. Some 1,700 acres of the timber and prairie land was soon developed, much designed for water-on-water-off, to attract and hold great numbers of the Mississippi flyway’s migration of mallards. Today the levees, water controls, excellent hardwood timber and planted crop fields make up nearly 1,100 acres, the heart of Greenbriar’s 1,880-acre duck hunting creation.

