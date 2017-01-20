"Reiding" Greater Alton: January 20, 2017

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the second of a two-part column.

Saturday afternoon as we pulled up to the Greenbriar gate handsomely decorated with mallard art by award–winning artist Philip Crowe, Roger, Todd and I knew hallowed ground awaited. After greetings from Spence Wilson Jr., we were introduced to members of the staff and manager and head guide Jeff Rounsavall, who resides at Greenbriar.

Our Greenbriar lodging quarters for the weekend would be more than impressive. The name and logo of Winchester appeared on everything from towels to glassware, and outstanding framed waterfowl prints adorned the walls throughout. A mounted bobcat with duck in mouth displayed high over the fireplace added to the highlights and beauty of the surroundings.

To quote words from the book “First Shooting Light”: “It should come as no surprise the hospitality and impeccable attention to detail are priority for the children of Kemmons Wilson, the world famous founder of Holiday Inns.” Indeed, Mr. Wilson would be proud.

Saturday evening after a delightful and filling dinner, we were ushered from the dining area to Greenbriar’s “great room,” where we lounged around the massive wood-burning fireplace exchanging stories and receiving instructions about tomorrow’s hunt. It was during this time that Todd, Roger and I were asked to add our names to the historic guestbook. The treasured journal adds to the nostalgia of the club’s past with signatures and comments from such luminaries as Generals Curtis LeMay, Nate Twining and Jonathan Wainwright; Hollywood actors Robert Taylor and Andy Devine, Sports Afield editor Jimmy Robinson, famous illustrator Richard Bishop and Vice-President Dick Cheney. Old-timers insist Mister Olin entertained his favorite cowboy, John Wayne, and his buddies Gary Cooper and Clark Gable. Nash Buckingham, considered by many to be the father of outdoor writing, was almost certainly among those who frequently hunted in the club’s early years, along with Winchester marksman Herb Parsons. Baseball Hall of Famers Ted Williams and Red Schoendienst made the list of many sportsmen who experienced the grace of Greenbriar. Perhaps the handsomely carved inscription in the wooden mantel of the huge stone fireplace sets the pace at Greenbriar. It reads, “Here time is slow and gracious . . . a companion, not a master.”

Wake-up time, 5:30 a.m.; and after coffee, juice and pastry, the hunting parties assembled in the “mud room” to dress and prepare for the early morning ride. Jeff Rounsavall would guide Todd, Spence, Roger and me by outboard-powered boat through icy channels of Greenbriar heading for our destination.

As we unloaded the boat and set the decoys, Jeff commented, “Guys, I don’t know what to expect from the ducks this morning considering the cloudy skies, but I guess we’ll find out.” Shortly after first light, our group was given an indication of what was to come as a pair of mallards dropped into easy kill range. Upon retrieving the birds, Jeff remarked, “That’s what we want.”

Soon, the rising sun fought its way through the hazy clouds and a parade of mallards periodically began passing overhead. Not all, but enough, heard our beckoning calls, circled the treetops and magically worked their way into our decoy spread. During the slow times, my young partners rearranged decoys, demonstrated the Arkansas comeback call and talked of their passionate hobby of duck call collecting. As for me, I simply reveled in hunting the storied setting and fulfilling another dream.

Hunting at Greenbriar is a morning-only affair; shooting stops at no later than 10 a.m. Arriving back at camp, we participated in another long-standing club tradition as Jeff hung the kill, 16 mallards in single file, below the Greenbriar sign and happy hunters were photographed standing behind the display.

Spence had thoughtfully planned the remainder of the day’s activities. First came the buffet-style brunch prepared by the ladies of the kitchen. (Wow, do they know how to cook!) Next was a trip to Stuttgart and Mack’s Prairie Wings, where we joined hundreds of fellow camo-clad warriors shopping the spacious sporting goods store.

After returning to Greenbriar, Spence wanted Roger to see Olin’s “410 hole,” so he had Jeff take Roger and Todd on a boat tour that would feature the historic timber hole. I’ll always remember my hunt at the “410 hole” several years ago when Todd and I were guests at Greenbriar.

John Olin had designed this setting in the Greenbriar timber, where only .410 gauge guns could be shot, possibly as a challenge to the many sharpshooters he entertained over the years. The .410 rule of the ‘40s is still enforced today and non-toxic shot shells must be used in this modern day of waterfowling.

The last day, our same group would hunt the “Willow hole.” The Arkansas mallards cooperated. Todd and Spence decided to shoot .410s; Roger and I would stick to our usual guns. As normal during the hunt, comments such as “how did I miss that one” and “nice shot” echoed through our timber hole. By 8:30, the 16-mallard limit was filled.

Our return to the clubhouse grounds would include more pictures of our group and the ducks customarily hung on the Greenbriar sign to document the day’s hunt. It was at this time that I repeated the question when the story began. Again I asked, “Spence, is this duck heaven?” His reply was as casual as before, “No, Larry, it’s Greenbriar.” Our last evening at Greenbriar would add more memories to the list as we sat around the fire, shared stories and planned more of our hunting adventures.

Postscript: Soon after breakfast Todd and I expressed our thanks, bid our friends God’s blessing, and said so long. Todd headed for the Little Rock airport, his way home to Houston; Roger and I would relive the fulfillment of another dream on the drive to John Olin’s hometown of Alton. On my trip I would ponder Spence Wilson Jr.’s simple answer to my question.

