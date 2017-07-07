Reiding Greater Alton: July 7, 2017

During the many years we’ve traveled to our favorite big lake in northeastern Missouri, we’ve taken all possible highway routes. The 2 1/2-hour ride to Mark Twain Lake from our Riverbend home in Illinois is a trip through the heartland of America featuring two magnificent rivers, historic landmarks, small towns, farmland, and friends.

Some folks take the high road, others the low road. Many follow the red lines on the map; we prefer the blue. Of course, the red lines indicate the four-lane, high-speed truck routes designed to avoid the slowdown of small towns. On the other hand, the blue lines are the two-lane, more rural paths that link the smaller cities of our nation.

Our many journeys to Mark Twain have etched memorable landmarks, people, and places to the extent that the 120 miles we drive is a pleasure — never boring. We travel to the country tunes of Alan Jackson, George Jones, and others so the distance seems to be consumed as the music plays.

See what you think about our Trail to Mark Twain. Leaving Alton and the land of the legendary Piasa Bird, we travel the Great River Road, aptly named as it follows the Mighty Mississippi. The majestic limestone bluffs cast eerie shadows across the four-lane onto the dark water as we pass the Blue Pool, Piasa Creek, and tiny Elsah Landing. Across the river on the Missouri side at Portage Des Sioux stands the statue of the Virgin Mary forever on guard as towboats, barges, and pleasure craft parade by daily.

Heading toward Grafton, we reach the confluence of the Illinois River where her journey through the heartland ends and becomes one with the Mississippi. Now following the Illinois upstream, the two-lane begins in the river town of Grafton, where commercial fishermen, shellers, and river men in general began writing their legacy long before the Civil War. As we pass, we tip our hats to Frankie’s former Heartbreak Hangout, now a tourist attraction.

From Grafton to Kampsville, the road makes numerous twists and turns as travelers follow the fertile Illinois River valley. The beauty of Pere Marquette State Park and lodge sits high on the bluff-side, playing host to year-round guests from all walks, both local and from across America. It serves as a reminder that we weren’t the only sojourners; that Father Marquette and Joliet blazed the trail centuries before our time. We are also reminded of the rich tradition of Illinois waterfowling with public hunting areas such as Stump Lake, the Glades, Diamond Island, and Hurricane becoming focal points. During the cold winter months, the refuges of the valley host large concentrations of bald eagles, white pelicans, and turkey vultures, making the area a popular bird-watching stop.

Passing the classic native limestone Dabb’s House, we continue on, soon honking a “hello” to the patrons of “Cathair” Winchell’s old Nutwood tavern. Heading toward Route 16 and the turn to Hardin via the one-of-a-kind Joe Page lift bridge (hope there’s not a barge coming) that takes us across the Illinois River into Calhoun County and Hardin, its county seat. We’re making good time. If we blink we will surely miss the town of Michael, home of the Jonah White story and Billy Bob teeth.

Following the Illinois to Kampsville, home of the renowned Koster archaeological dig, we turn again, away from the Illinois River valley, over Calhoun ridge before our arrival at Mozier (locally known as Baytown). Thus far, we have seen a variety of wildlife, especially wild turkey, and now we keep a sharp eye out for monster deer as we enter the white tail famed territory of Pike County. Watch out for Bambi! Slow speed is required passing by Pleasant Hill High School and going through the town of the Wolves. Next landmark is the Pan Handle Pipe Line Pump Station. In about a mile or so, we veer off onto the county road shortcut, past Spring Lake, and across the Sny drainage ditch past Ronnie Hill’s waterfowl mecca. The Missouri hills loom in the west; we have just journeyed through some of the best waterfowl habitat, as well as deer and turkey country, that America has to offer. The stories written about hunting at Duck Haven, my long-ago Wild Wing Club, Harpole’s Heartland Lodge, Alton-Wood River Sportsmen’s Club and the waters, hills and hollows of Jersey, Calhoun and Pike County would fill volumes.

Again, we meet up with the Mississippi River at the Two Rivers Marina as the Louisiana Bridge takes us across into the state of Missouri. The quaint, picturesque town of Louisiana sits high on the western bank of America’s greatest river at the point where the Salt River adds her water to the flow. (Up the Salt, some 30 miles, is the Clarence Cannon Dam, which forms the 18,600-acre Mark Twain Lake.)

Now we begin our trek through the Missouri farm country on Route 54. Passing the huge Stark Brothers Nursery complex, we’re reminded of the untold number of trees and plants grown and shipped around the world. Before the next town of Bowling Green, we cross over the four-lane to Hannibal, the land of Samuel Clemens, aka Mark Twain. We are truly in rural America driving through rolling landscape, both large and small farms offering mile after mile of corn and soybean fields.

Slow down for Curryville, one of America’s infamous speed traps. At the John Deere dealership, we exit Route 54 onto the 154 blacktop. The next 15 miles could be boring were it not for the occasional oncoming pickup truck and the driver’s friendly wave. Route 19 is our next intersection and a few miles north we find The Junction Motel and Restaurant, Hobby Hut, bait shop, gas station, Opry House, laundromat and who knows what else.

Left at the Junction complex, it’s two miles to Perry, “the antique capital of Missouri ” and gateway to Mark Twain Lake. Perry is very much small town U.S.A. I hope you stop and shop. Hickman’s IGA grocery is my favorite store; they know Frankie well — they seem to know everyone. Turn right at the Hootenanny Café and Bar across from the bank and there’s only four miles to go.

The final destination, my second home, is Timber Ridge Lodge and Resort off Highway J. Going over the Lick Creek arm of Mark Twain, we check the Wheelan ramp lot for vehicles, then, up the hill to Greenlawn cemetery, past Yancy Auto Parts and Salvage, we make our last turn onto Joanna Drive. The Gill family, Dennis, Jodi, and their children, Cody and Anna, will have plenty to share about the happenings at their great resort.

Hey, we’re here! Now that didn’t seem like 120 miles, did it? Didn’t we see some interesting sights along the way? Hope you enjoyed the trip. Yes, I know we left out some of your favorite landmarks, so the next time you go to Twain make your own list of special spots. Please send us a copy; perhaps your favorites will become ours as well.

Larry Reid is host of “Outdoors with Larry Reid,” which airs at noon Sundays on WBGZ Radio, 1570 AM, 94.3 FM, and streaming live at altondailynews.com.

