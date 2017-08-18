"Reiding" Greater Alton: August 18, 2017

Every American, I’m fairly certain, has either read or been told tales of Becky, Huck, and Tom, all wonderful characters of Samuel L. Clemens, alias Mark Twain.

Samuel was born in a rather inauspicious setting, a primitive log abode in the village of Florida, Monroe County. The town overlooks the Salt River, which flows through the hardwood-covered hills in the northeast portion of the Show Me State. Of course, most folks think of Hannibal and the white picket fence when Mark Twain is mentioned. That’s not the case for the fishing crowd.

Anglers throughout the Midwest simply refer to the 18,600-acre Army Corps of Engineers project as Twain. This is not to be disrespectful to ol’ Sam or the state of Missouri: it’s simply fishin’ talk.

Little did the famous author know the mid-1980s (1984 to be exact) would bring boatloads of anglers and tournament fishermen to the lake that rightfully bears his name. To describe the 285 miles of shoreline formed by the Clarence Cannon Dam, he might simply say, “What a fishin’ hole!” I most heartily agree.

If I may, please allow me to share some of my knowledge about Twain. Living about two hours south of Perry, Mo., which is the nearest town to the southern end of the lake, I have the liberty of day trips or extended stays. Being an avid crappie angler, I prefer the latter. Since my wife, Jan, is my fishing partner, a stay at our favorite resort, Timber Ridge, owned by our friends Dennis and Jodi Gill, is always a treat.

We begin our quest for the most delicious of freshwater fish in late March. Almost weekly until mid-October, Twain offers an ever-changing pattern and challenge; but if you’re patient and know the nature of the beast crappie, the result will usually mean lots of fun and plenty of action.

What surprises us most is not the normal spring and spawning success that most folks enjoy, but, rather the number of anglers who abandon their hobby during the summer months of late June, July, and August, only to surface again in the fall. Allow me to focus on hot weather crappie techniques.

Jan and I use the same technique of vertical jig fishing from March through October. I only stop in October because of the duck season, plus the freezer is usually full of fillets. Jigging, doodle sockin’ or dippin’ is done with a 9- or 10-foot rod (we prefer fly rods to crappie sticks) and the same length of monofilament line, 6- to 12-pound test, depending on cover density. We select a 1/32-ounce jig lead head and thread on a tube bait. Our color preferences are a black body with a chartreuse skirt or a yellow body and chartreuse skirt. Grandpa (Jan’s dad) would always say, “Don’t make any difference what color the jig is, just so it has a chartreuse tail.” I think he was right.

Our hot summer success is based on the shad patterns. By that, I suggest that you follow the bait fish that are the favorite food of crappie. They forage on shad, usually early morning and late afternoon. We prefer the major creeks with deep channels, lots of stickups and lay-downs. Crappie love to hang out in the cool deep channels until their aggressive nature or hunger drives them into shallow flats and channel swings, where schools of shad are numerous. It seems the fish love to set up for their feeding frenzy by hanging around the wood structure, patiently waiting for a tasty morsel. Crappie literally gorge themselves on the small bait fish.

Veteran anglers begin their search either at the mouth of the creek or back end. I like to go up the creek until it is evident that the water is too shallow, warm or stagnant to hold fish and work back toward the mouth, concentrating on the “hairpin” swings and sloping flats where cover is most abundant. Of course, it you’ve caught fish in a spot before, you’ll by habit or good sense, head there first.

During the hot, hazy, lazy days of summer, our time frame on the water is 6 a.m. till 10 a.m., break for lunch and nap, then back on the lake about 3 p.m. It’s been our experience that crappie action generally slows to a crawl by 6 p.m. (Night fishing with lights is another story). That time period gives you seven hours in the heat of summer, which should satisfy your fishin’ appetite. Be sure to drink lots of water and soft drinks, and don’t spare the sunscreen.

Let me emphasize a point. When Jan and I fish these hot summer creeks, it doesn’t take long to determine if catchable fish are present. A couple of passes through our favorite spots give us a clear picture of whether to continue or head for a “backup spot,” which may be a tree-covered main lake point or steep bank lay-downs.

One of the great features about Twain is that it offers what we’ve just described; major creeks, lots of dead trees, steep bank lay-downs and deep main lake wooded points. All this is for your summer crappie experience. You just may encounter what Jan and I have in the early morning mist of summer; the vague, almost ghostly outline of a couple of boys wearing straw hats, cane poles in hand, aimlessly floating on a primitive raft. We’re always snapped back to reality just in time to set the hook.

Man, I wish I could take ol’ Sam crappie fishin’ on the lake we call Twain. But I’m also reminded of another of Grandpa’s favorite sayings, “If wishes were horses, beggars would ride.”

Larry Reid is host of “Outdoors with Larry Reid,” which airs at noon Sundays on WBGZ Radio,1570 AM, 94.3 FM, and streaming live at altondailynews.com.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter