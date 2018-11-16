Relentless "Widows"

The politician’s psychopathic brother, Jatemme Manning (Daniel Kaluuya), demands that the widows return the money or he will kill them. The problem is they don’t have the money and have no way of paying it back. When Veronica (Academy Award winner Viola Davis), the wife of Harry Rawlings (Liam Neeson), finds his plans for the next robbery of the corrupt politician who is running against Manning, she recruits the other widows to pull off the heist.

Although Viola Davis carries this film, the other women, Linda (Michelle Rodriguez), Alice (Elizabeth Debieki) and Belle (Cynthia Erivo), are terrific as well. I particularly like the character of Belle. She joins the robbery without second thoughts and is tough as nails. As the character Veronica remembers her husband’s love, you feel her angst as a widow. You see her emotions on Davis’s face and share her pain. I won’t be surprised if Davis is again nominated for an Academy Award.

Academy Award winner Robert Duvall plays a heavy in “Widows” as a corrupt politician who retired and wants his son to take over his position. I thought Duvall looked old and haggard, then I realized he was 87 and decided he looked pretty good for a man his age. He can still act. Even in a limited role, he was powerful as he constantly bullied his son, Tom (Colin Farrell).

Academy Award winner Steve McQueen directed the film. You will remember McQueen as the director of “12 Years a Slave” in 2013. McQueen teamed with Gillian Flynn, author of the screenplay and book “Gone Girl.” The screenplay is tight and sinister.

The visual effects and stunts were stunning; usually those are saved for an action film. McQueen uses them wisely and doesn’t allow them to take over the film.

R rated, 4 stars

