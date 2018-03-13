Resignation reflects Trump’s foreign policy failures

U.S. Ambassador John Feeley resigned from his post as ambassador of Panama on March 9.

His resignation tells the American public what is wrong with President Donald Trump’s foreign policy. Feeley, a former Marine, served his country as an employee of the State Department for 30 years. What were the reasons for his resignation? Feeley condemned Trump’s foreign policy and the president’s style of governing.

The former ambassador said the decision “was based on a sense of my values as a citizen and a representative of broader American values.” He also said he saw this work diminished — eclipsed by warnings and insults from the president’s Twitter account. Feeley also said “the whole idea of a rules-based, respectful conduct of diplomatic relations is pretty much what I spent my whole career doing. And we don’t do that now. We’ve walked off the field. Not only are we walking off the field, we’re taking the ball and we’re throwing up a middle finger.”

To be successful in the world of diplomacy, our country must be able to extend its soft power (non-military options for projecting power like diplomacy, culture, trade, and the making and enforcing of international law) into various parts of the world. Feeley said the United States was losing influence in Latin America and he also said that he found Trump’s campaign statements about undocumented Mexicans in the United States — the president described them as “criminals” and “rapists” — to be “horribly off base, beyond insulting.” Feeley’s breaking point came in August with the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, when Trump failed to decisively condemn the neo-Nazis. Feeley said he has long considered the civil rights movement one of the finest achievements in American history and that the president’s reaction to Charlottesville was a “complete negation of the positive trajectory.”

Ambassador Feeley also condemned what he called an “amateurish promulgation” of a country-specific travel ban, the push to build a “big and beautiful wall,” the efforts to expel “the dreamers,” the withdrawal from the Paris Climate Accord, the withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, the belligerent renegotiating of the North American Free Trade Agreement, and Trump’s counterproductive steel and aluminum tariffs. He thought these actions were making our country weaker and less prosperous.

One of the most interesting facets of Feeley’s condemnation of the current president is his knowledge of international trade and business. In Davos, Switzerland, President Trump said the United States “is open for business.” However, as Feeley points out, few international shoppers go into a shop if the shop is belittling them. The ambassador also said that “demonizing migrants may placate the few genuine racists in America, such as those who carried torches in Charlottesville, but those Americans constitute a sideshow minority, just as felons are only a tiny fraction of today’s hard-working migrants.”

The end of this ambassador’s career gives us a lesson in what is wrong with our current foreign policy. We have a foreign policy that is projecting disorder on the world through all of the mentioned policy mistakes. In order to secure peace and security, our country should promote multi-lateralism, diplomacy and the making and enforcing of international law, and not the child’s play we’ve been witnessing as of late.

Jason Sibert

Peace Economy Project