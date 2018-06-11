Restore civility to politics

Let me start off by saying that I am not a Republican, nor am I a Democrat. I don’t understand the current environment of hatred and enmity between these two groups. Both sides are right on some issues and wrong on some issues. It is heartless and cruel to tear apart refugee families at the border; it is heartless and cruel to deny health care to people with pre-existing conditions; it is heartless and cruel to take food stamps away from children and hungry people. On the other hand, a society that uses taxpayer dollars to fund the abortion industry is sick and disgraceful; a society that demands Christians to do things against their conscience is sick and disgraceful; a society that allows terrorists, both foreign and domestic, to gain a foothold in this country is sick and disgraceful.

I guess what I am getting at is: stop demonizing anyone and everyone who disagrees with your political agenda. Just stop. Bring back sanity and civil discourse to politics. We Americans tend to see ourselves as God’s chosen people, but with all the hatred being spewed by both the right and left, we appear so cold-hearted that we might as well be God’s frozen people. That’s how the rest of the world sees us, and with justifiable cause.

Please stop the hatred. Stop saying horrible things on social media. Bring back exceptional public school education, safe neighborhoods, apple pie, and Mister Rogers. Stop tweeting (please, Mr. President), stop twaddling, and stop twisting logic. Start thinking long and hard about where this country is headed, and start being a little kinder to your fellow Americans — and all those who wish to become Americans.

Make America one again.

Cindy Phegley

Alton

Taxes could increase if PTELL passes

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is Report to the People No. 56 by Philip W. Chapman, County Board District 3 representative.

The purpose of this report is to provide information and assist with government transparency.

PTELL (Property Tax Extension Limitation Law): On Friday, June 8, I met with Treasurer Chris Slusser, County Clerk Debbie Ming-Mendoza, and Joseph Dauderman, chief county assessor, to discuss PTELL. If PTELL makes the ballot and passes, municipality taxes could rise the following amounts: Bethalto, 20.83 percent; Glen Carbon, 11.27 percent; Godfrey, 196.77 percent; Grantfork, 23.18 percent; Hamel, 99.44 percent; Highland, 12.54 percent; Marine, 35.23 percent; New Douglas, 34.66 percent; Roxana, 103.58 percent; Troy, 59.5 percent; Williamson, 77.45 percent; Worden, 8.09 percent.

Backdoor referendum non-binding resolution: On June 12, the Tax Cycle Committee will address a resolution for a non-binding referendum question: “Shall all units of government within Madison County first seek voter approval from voters by advisory referendum before incurring any bond debt?”

Is the animal control “no-kill” non-binding resolution necessary? I support a “no-kill” shelter. I voted for County Board resolution that passed approving a “no-kill shelter.” Many deem the time and money spent on a non-binding resolution as unnecessary. Action, not a referendum, seems needed. Mr. (County Board Chairman Kurt) Prenzler and Mr. (County Administrator Doug) Hulme have the authority and political backing to provide a “no-kill” shelter.

Property use plan and Detention Center: I support upgrades to the current county detention center. Facility Director Rob Schmidt’s plan appears the most cost-effective way to provide a clean safe environment for youth offenders, saving taxpayers upward of $2 million. A proposed sale of the detention building might cater to special interests while costing taxpayers money. I call for the administration to provide a plan for the use and maintenance of all properties to ensure the best use of taxpayer dollars.

Prairietown issues: (1.) Schiller Road: I responded to a request to assist with improvements to North Schiller Road. I met with Highway Commissioner Mark Gvillo again June 6. Many thanks to the County Highway Department for providing expertise. Township Highway Commissioner Vern Ruble’s crew should begin in late June. (2.) I responded to citizens’ concerns about Prairietown Road and Renken Road safety next to the tavern. Gvillo will provide plans for safer parking of vehicles to assist with line-of-sight safety.

Respectfully submitted,

Philip W. Chapman

County Board District 3