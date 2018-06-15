Retro review: “Rosemary’s Baby”

June 12 marked the 50th anniversary of the release of what many consider to be perhaps the most well-crafted horror film of all time.

The recently released “Hereditary” (check out the review on that film on page 17) is drawing both praise and comparisons to this 1968 classic, so I thought now would be a good time to revisit those old chills.

“Rosemary’s Baby” could arguably be the first horror film to perfect the art of the “slow burn.” The beginning of the film takes its time, and then the tension creeps in slightly and slowly builds and builds until, as Rosemary describes her pregnancy at one point, “It’s like a wire inside me getting tighter and tighter.” Rather than cheap “boo” tactics scattered throughout, the focus is on suspense ... with the slow burn erupting into full flame by the downright horrifying climax.

Rosemary Woodhouse (Mia Farrow) moves into an old apartment building in New York with her husband and aspiring actor, Guy (John Cassavetes). As the months wear on and the couple discovers it is expecting a child, Rosemary’s unease with her surroundings and, more specifically, the people in her life, grows to the point of stifling paranoia. Hushed whisperings and vague rumors of cannibalism and Satanic worship within the building creep closer and closer to the forefront of her mind as she searches for answers to appease her suspicions.

Sidney Blackmer and Ruth Gordon (in what many consider to be her peak performance, as well as the role that won her an Academy Award) play Roman and Minnie Castavet, an elderly couple in the building who take a shine to the young pair early on. Gordon especially is delightful, and her precise timing between comic bumbling and manipulative precision is fascinating to witness, no matter how many times you watch this film.

Along with Gordon’s character, everything about “Rosemary’s Baby” is just a bit off-kilter, just a little askew, and soon you are connecting with Rosemary deeply, feeling your anxiety growing alongside hers (in large part due to the magnificent performance by Farrow). Is all of this the result of chemical imbalances due to the pregnancy, or is there something truly sinister going on?

In a rare feat, director Roman Polanski took the novel by Ira Levin and literally lifted the pages from the book and onto the screen. Entire blocks of dialogue are identical to the written version, and even the tiniest details are included, interweaving the two mediums. This is a case of “If you have read the book, you don’t need to see the movie, and vice versa” (although I recommend both — read the book by candlelight in the dark, and then see the visuals come alive on the screen).

This is also an interesting film to watch during today’s #MeToo movement ... Rosemary can be seen as a forerunner of the strong female — seemingly meek and subservient at first glance, but tough-as-nails when crossed.

If you have not yet experienced “Rosemary’s Baby,” check it out and treat yourself to one of the most visually impressive, well-acted and directed and downright suspenseful films ever made.

A final note — at all costs, avoid the awful sequel, “Look What’s Happened to Rosemary’s Baby,” and the even worse 2014 remake. They cheapen the original.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter