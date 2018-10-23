Reversing Illinois’ decline via the ballot box

letter to editor stock image

Alton shows a much-improved, brighter look the last few years. The major credit for this brightness surely goes to Mayor Brant Walker for the business-friendly atmosphere he brings to Alton. He inherited a long history of patronage politics that mostly benefited Democratic supporters. Democrats have dominated Madison and St. Clair counties for 50 years. This same fresh look results under Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick. I have known Mike since college days and both mayors bring a successful business career to the job and organize with executive experience in governing.

So how do we now transfer this success to county government — starting in next month’s election? It is obvious to me the old Democratic politics of patronage and influence peddling has to be broken. Madison-St. Clair is a microcosm of the incompetence that governs Illinois. The Democratic Party and Chicago mafia own Illinois. Our state has 12 million residents; some 8 million are in the counties adjoining Chicago. So downstate Illinois is not going to change state governance much.

However, we can make things better in our two counties if we bring about change, as has happened in Alton and Godfrey. The obvious need is to elect Republicans and independents instead of Democrats, who follow Boss Mike Madigan and his corrupt Chicago gang. They are known to vote vacant house addresses and cemetery occupants who never come off the voting register. Unless we four million downstaters can secede from Illinois, we will never get out from under the $150 billion-plus unfunded liability Democrats gave, but never paid, the state government union employee pension fund. Yet there has to be a starting point. And it has to be now. These unfunded liabilities keep growing, and Democrats’ obvious solution is to increase our taxes.

So let’s all vote and vote for people who we can depend upon to protect us from the Chicago corruption and violence emanating daily from there. Our Republican governor, Bruce Rauner, has both House and Senate Democrat majorities against him and if those majorities can be broken, there is some chance of changing Illinois’ decline.

Ron Jones

Alton