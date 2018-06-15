Revolution around one Alton

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is a monthly column provided by the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau that discusses tourism events on the horizon.

I can say with certainty that a year ago, no one in their wildest dreams would have imagined Alton as the winning town for Deluxe’s Small Business Revolution series! At the tourism bureau, we are putting the finishing pieces on the show that has begun the transformation of our small business community.

The six businesses selected are all in their mid to final metamorphosis stage as the filming of the series nears an end. But the fruits of the labor of the community, Deluxe team and business owners will be felt for years to come. We have transcended from #MyAlton to #OurAlton and now #OneAlton, as this series has proven that as diverse as Alton is from neighborhoods to business districts, we can all work together for the betterment of our community and the people and businesses within it. I cannot wait to watch the final piece.

And the city has been working on some of the Deluxe gifts, like a new mural, lighting projects, banners, signage, and gateway markers. These projects will be just the beginning of a movement that will keep Alton on the forward progression of supporting our business communities and developing an ongoing destination!

If you have not marked your calendar for the closing party for the series, please come join us at Alton’s Riverfront Park and Amphitheater for some historic moments on the riverfront from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, June 22. Enjoy some great music and sounds from Alton’s very own Warehouse Project and have some great food and drink while riverside. And be ready for a revolutionary sendoff from the cast and crew of the Small Business Revolution series with hosts Amanda Brinkman and Ty Pennington. Thanks to a special gift from Argosy Casino Alton, the evening will end with a light-up of celebrations as fireworks close out the scene for this series. Come down and be a part of it and who knows, maybe you’ll see yourself on TV when the series comes out later this fall!

And for all of you small business people out there, please join us at the marketing seminar the next morning at Bluff City Grill. Deluxe has flown in some of the country’s best marketing and small business support professionals to help you learn more about best practices to take your business to the next level. The event is on Saturday, June 23, with sign-in at 9 a.m. and presentations at 9:30. The event will last until about 4 p.m. with lunch provided and workshops as well. To sign up for this free event, visit deluxe.com/sbrc/marketing and click the Webinars & Events link.

Stawar is president and CEO of the tourism bureau, which works for the vested interests of hospitality partners in Madison, Macoupin, Jersey and Calhoun counties.

