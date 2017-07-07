From the Editor: July 7, 2017

War has been declared.

I am not talking about North Korea or Russia. I am talking about the escalating, and increasingly vitriolic, war on journalism.

It is now hitting close to home. While reporters on the national level are actually fearing for their safety on the front lines of their home shores rather than in other, war-torn nations, the reputation and esteem of local journalists is at stake, as well.

In spite of an ongoing commitment to soldier through and maintain the standards and awesome responsibility of the freedom of the press, we are being dragged into this fight, lumped in with disingenuous entities and pressured to “take a side.” And while the president and the media conglomerates duke it out with all of the decorum of a lowbrow reality show, how the little guy conducts himself in this new landscape could very well determine the future of the industry.

For decades, the country relied on two sources to get their news — print newspapers and the 6 and 10 p.m. broadcasts from the three networks. Journalists such as Ed Murrow and Walter Cronkite were respected, trusted and depended upon. People may not have always liked the news they were hearing, but they didn’t often question the source.

It was the same for the local newspapers and television anchors. Held to a high standard, local media took its job, and the First Amendment, very seriously.

And then, on June 1, 1980, the news industry was changed forever with the launch of the all-new Cable News Network. Instead of one hour in the evening, CNN offered up-to-the-minute news items 24 hours a day through torrents of information.

And the floodgates were opened. Cable news. “News” magazines. The internet. Fox News. YouTube. Facebook. Suddenly, news was available everywhere, and it became more and more difficult to maneuver through editorials and commentary disguised as fact-based, source-confirmed information. An exciting new era for the industry instead devolved into chaos.

Journalists quickly saw the writing on the wall, but by the time we as a society realized what had happened, it was too late to put the genie back into the bottle. Today, we are literally bombarded at every turn with information, thrown at us much too quickly to be able to digest and dissect. Entertainers are presenting themselves as serious, experienced reporters. Thanks to the instantaneous web, anyone with a personal beef can construct an “article,” and thousands, even millions of people choose to read it and take it at face value.

When it hit home just how much “filler” (and I am using a polite word here) was out there, standing alongside and disguised as actual, fact-based journalism, we should have looked to the past, renewed our commitment to authenticity, and held up the sources of which Cronkite and Murrow would have approved, exposing “fake news” and rejecting it for the sake of truth.

Instead, “fake news” is a term being used to encompass the entire media industry ... with the exception of what you want to believe as fact. Every day, I hear that CNN is fake news. I hear that Fox News is fake news. I hear that the Big Three, along with all major newspapers ... all fake news.

But what about smaller communities? Yep, I hear it locally, as well. All media is unreliable ... tricky ... being used by national media to further personal agendas. And this is where I will not sit by and remain silent. Are mistakes sometimes made? Yes, but mistakes were also being made in the 1950s, ‘60s and ‘70s. That comes with the industry. But in the midst of all of the drama, all of the name-calling, all of the battles for ratings, local media outlets have quietly and reliably continued to bring our community the news in a mature and dignified manner.

Just as we have all along. Adapting to a myriad of other obstacles, including dwindling resources, shrinking staff and buyouts at every turn, “small-town news” has persevered. Maybe it is time for local media to once again become the example, bringing things full circle and maybe even creating something new ... possibly even better.

By the end of the 1970s, weekday late-night television had fallen into a comfortable rut, with choices mostly limited to Johnny Carson or reruns of old martial arts and Hercules films (and “The Three Stooges” here and there). It was time for a shakeup.

With his irreverent, off-kilter humor and biting wit, David Letterman came along and single-handedly changed America’s bedtime viewing habits (who remembers his Velcro wall?). It was suddenly the “in thing” to stay up and see Dave coerce poor Larry “Bud” Melman into accosting and perplexing innocent strangers.

Late night was made better, without losing its identity. New faces appeared, fresh ideas explored. Innovation took priority over profits. Meanwhile, Johnny Carson was still Johnny ... he just reaped the benefits of this new era.

Is change necessary? In a word, yes. It is inevitable. It is crucial. It is life. The White House and the national media are both at a crossroads — change to survive, change to meet demand, change to remain relevant. But if that change involves surrendering your maturity or virtue, all while the rest of the world is watching, that is something very hard to undo. Once your reputation is tarnished, it takes a long time — generations, possibly — to fix what’s broken.

I think local communities, ours included, are starting to get that. Bottom line, local media has taken the high road. Politicians, administrations, national media — are you watching us?

Our integrity, our principles are at stake.

