Roll with the changes

Yes, there have been some changes. There was no “amped up” CrossFit schedule, no reality show renovation, no Botox. But your AdVantage definitely has a new look.

Today’s AdVantage began in 1986 as a way to serve the community. When the shopper format transitioned into AdVantage News in 2014, it was created to give that community it serves both an ear and a voice. Now, we are evolving into our next phase, with a redesign that reflects the world in which we live, both big and small, allowing for more interaction and relationships with our readers.

You may notice our new logo no longer features the word “news.” While we are going to continue to provide you with the same content you have come to expect (including our website at advantagenews.com), we also have so much more to offer. Our goal is to continue to report what is going on in our communities, but in a way that relates to our readers... “sure this is going on, but how is it going to affect ME?”

The text is easier to read. The colors are vibrant. Articles and features are concise and to the point. I believe we have created a style that “pops out” at you like never before. In today’s fast-paced world, with ever-decreasing down time, some people only have a few minutes to spend reading the paper. We understand, and our new format was created to appeal to our readers who want to quickly dive in and jump out with the highlights, as well as those readers who prefer to really dig in and spend more time with us.

Here are just a few of the other highlights within the “new” AdVantage...

Secret Diner

Many of you told us how much you love the Secret Diner, but you don’t like waiting a full week to find out what restaurant was featured. As you may have already noticed, we now include the answer in the same edition, revealed in the classifieds section (look for the puzzle solutions). That way, we are not ruining the fun for those who like to guess, but those who want to know right away always have a spoiler on hand.

Profiles

In the coming weeks, you are going to learn more about your fellow Riverbend residents. “League of Their Own” and “The Pro File” will spotlight the movers and shakers in our area, with a Q&A format that is as informative as it is easy to read. Is there someone you know who deserves a little recognition? Send your leads our way.

Calendar

For years, you have been asking for an informative calendar in our print edition to let you know about some of the exciting things going on in our community. It is something we have wanted to provide, but without falling into the “ho-hum, same ole” listings. Well, I think we are now on the same page! Our fresh new “Around the Bend” will feature who is hosting a bash, who is playing live, and who is holding classes throughout our area. For even more events, be sure and stay up to date with our online calendar, which is constantly being beefed up and updated.

The Last Word

More than any other addition, “The Last Word” is an opportunity for you, our readers, to make your voices heard. It is your chance to let people know what you think about us, about your community, about the world around you. Do you have a point to make? Send us a letter to the editor. Feedback on an article? Leave a comment on Facebook that we may end up using in print. How about that majestic photo that is begging for five minutes in the spotlight? It just may find a home with us. This is the page where you guys become the reporters, the editors, and the photojournalists.

And we are not through. More additions and features will be added in the coming weeks, including “retro” reviews and an advice column — just part of an all-new “lifestyle” section with a focus on home, family, and fun. We will also continue to bring you the features and spotlights you have come to expect from us, including this year’s high school Top Scholars, an expanded wedding section, and our annual “green edition,” focusing on a healthier existence and environment ... all just in the month of April!

So let us know what you think of the changes. From day one, our goal has been to make this YOUR paper, and we are working to take that one step further. We are here for you, so let us know what you like, what you don’t like, and what you’d love to see.

After all, we are in this together.

