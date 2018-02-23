Royal pain

Divine right?

It is truly a mystery, and an ancient one, at that.

Divine right of kings has been going on for time immemorial. Even our Bible refers to kings, princes, and other royalty. Kings from the Bible probably deserved to be kings, since they were looked up to for leadership militarily, economically, and spiritually. And even artfully — King David was a poet!

But all that divine kingly stuff has truly worn itself out through the millennia. It begs the question: what good are they?

Regarding the royalty of England; why, oh why, are they so venerated and adored? They aren’t particularly pretty (or handsome), nor are they known for their intellect. They are known for performing such kingly duties as christening ships, cutting ribbons at grand openings of strip malls, and showing off in all their kingly raiment.

And all the while they are subsidized by the English government to the tune of millions of pounds sterling each year. The queen alone gets $100,000,000 (that’s a hundred million dollars) this year, with an expected 78 percent increase so she can “refurbish” Buckingham Palace. The interior rooms, which number 775, will largely remain the same, but the exterior will receive the majority of the work. They own a number of castles, not the least of which is Windsor, Buckingham, Balmoral, and on and on.

And, by the way, ladies, have you ever seen Liz wear the same thing twice?

And all that money is considered tax-free because it is a “royal” subsidy.

Their homes are on a huge estate guarded, of course, by the guys in the red coats and the bearskin hats. The

“kids,” Wills and Harry, live at Kensington palace in their expansive apartments. And, although both the youngsters have served in the British military, they really don’t need that measly pay — they donate it. They have enough income to just squeak by. They have latched onto some pretty good-lookin’ chicks, however. Gloriosky, who wouldn’t want to marry a prince?

And their father, the prince of Wales, known for his barn-door ears and his exquisite taste in women (Camilla, really?) will be the next sovereign. Some prize, huh? A man truly capable of kingly leadership.

Rest assured, they have never washed a car, did the laundry, cooked a meal, went to a real job, welded, drove a nail, roofed a house, plumbed a leak, fixed a light switch, swept a floor, or did anything through which the general public has to suffer.

Of course not. Their lineage would not allow it. They are of royal blood. The blood of kings.

Are they worthy of respect just because of an accident of heredity? You can decide, of course, but the point is moot. They’re royalty and that’s it!

But what about good old American royalty? George Washington refused the crown when many of his peers would have voted him in. “One King George is enough,” he said.

Do we have royalty here? Of course we do. But it all depends on which segments of our society consider to whom their respective alliances and fealty are given.

Consider the Kardashians. Are they of regal composition?

Do they do the things of which royalty are privy? What possible characteristics do they bring to the table that would warrant them being considered royal?

And what about sports stars? Most of them are great athletes but can barely wipe their own drool. Would we want any of them to be king or queen?

Certainly there are politicians who would WANT to be considered royal but just cannot cut the mustard. So, royalty — pish, tosh, humbug, and bah! Who needs them?

