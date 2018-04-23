Tony Bennett once left his heart in San Francisco. Well, there is much more being left there now by the more than 7,500 homeless people, who the city spends $300 million a year on, and there’s no vagrancy laws.

They can camp right outside your house on the sidewalk and urinate, defecate, put needles in their arms, whatever. I call it San Francisco values, which says we don’t make judgments on individual behavior. Now there is a perfect definition of political correctness! San Francisco believes it’s society’s fault that this person’s a drug addict or an alcoholic. It’s not their fault, society did it, white privilege did it, white supremacy did it — whatever crazy far-left progressive socialist Democratic tenets they want to call it.

But the people who live there don’t necessarily buy into that, particularly when their property values are going down. And now the head of the San Francisco visitors bureau, Joe D’Alessandro, has gone public, saying visitors aren’t going to come here anymore.

Visitors bring in $9 billion a year and City Hall takes $725 million off the top. Visitors are outraged by what’s happening. Their sightseeing experiences includes seeing people shooting up drugs in broad daylight, streets littered with dirty needles, garbage and poop everywhere and being panhandled everywhere they go. But there is a marketing gold mine here. They can now portray it as the ultimate progressive socialist sanctuary city that it is. Every addict, criminal, predator, wandering shred of human debris is welcome here! P.S.: And you get to tiptoe through the poop, also!

Who are these people represented by? None other than former House Majority leader (multi-millionaire) Nancy Pelosi ... oh, forgot — the Democrats don’t want you to know that. They want you to think that all millionaires are Republicans. Yes, the same Pelosi who called the $1,000 refund checks “crumbs,” which millions of hard-working employees are getting from their employers because of President Trump’s tax cut. Sad to say that the Democratic Party of presidents Kennedy and Truman, which used to be for the union working man, has now moved so far to the left it does not represent the working man at all. Union employees are now so few in number that Democrats think that the illegals now flooding into our country are going to be their base in the future! These old Democrats either haven’t figured it out yet ... or they are in self-denial!

Garland Horn

Granite City