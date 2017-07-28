Secret Diner: July 28, 2017

The restaurant in last week’s issue was Steel City BBQ, housed in the front portion of Ravanelli’s Restaurant at 3 American Village in Granite City. Steel City has great barbecue, tremendous sides and intriguing sauces. It’s worth a visit!

• • •

I recently got the opportunity to visit a place I’m very familiar with and very fond of in the northwestern portion of Madison County.

This deli-style sandwich shop is in the back of a popular neighborhood bar. The setup is small, but it doesn’t seem like they need much to make it awesome.

There are 2 entrances into the eatery: one from the street and the other by walking through the bar past a group of pool tables to a door leading into it.

You walk to the counter to order. There is a large hanging sign above with the everyday menu, but make sure to peruse the small board on the wall with the daily specials, too. The cooking area is open so you can witness the magic, mostly done on the flat-top grill.

Right next to the counter is a cooler stocked with a slew of craft bottled soda. They have great selections like Fitz, Stewart’s and Excel to name a few. They don’t serve alcohol.

There is also a basket where you can pick out bags of potato chips to add to your order for an upcharge.

As for seating, there are six high tables and one shorter round table for bigger parties. There’s a flat-screen TV hanging on the wall for patrons’ entertainment and also a couple of old school video games — a machine with Ms. Pacman and Galaga together and an Extreme Hunting game.

There are large rolls of paper towels on every table, too. That’s important because you’re going to need it when you get your hands on one of the monster sandwiches.

My dining companion and I visited on a Wednesday afternoon, so it wasn’t too busy, but it can get quite packed.

I went with a staple on the menu called the Pig on a Wing. This delectable treasure includes shaved ham and turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, cheddar and Swiss cheeses and topped off with mayo on a baguette bun. I added chips and a Stewart’s orange and cream soda for a total of $12.

In my opinion, the Pig on a Wing is a masterpiece. From the saltiness of the shaved ham and turkey and sliced bacon to the sweetness of the cheeses, freshness of the tomatoes and airiness of the bread, it’s got it all. It’s a roller coaster ride of goodness for your palate.

Of course with the size of the baguette, this sandwich isn’t for dainty eaters. It is mammoth, but worth every bite.

My dinner mate went with one of the daily specials and couldn’t complain. It was a turkey sandwich served on formaggio bread with American cheese and greens before being finished with a roasted garlic mayo. The roasted garlic mayo was the guiding flavor of the sandwich according to my friend, who wished it was on the everyday menu.

The remainder of the menu is excellent, too, with items like the Reuben and the sister sandwich, the Rachel, with pastrami instead of corned beef. The chicken sandwich with a giant seasoned chicken breast garnished with Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion and the roasted garlic mayo on wheat bread is also an all-star.

There’s also a less-extravagant kids’ menu, so your visit can be made into a family affair.

You will be able to get out of there for less than $15 a person and probably closer to $10 per customer.

Overall: 5 stars

Cleanliness: 5 stars

Wait staff: 4 1/2 stars

Food: 5 stars

Any ideas about the name and location of this scrumptious sandwich shop tucked away inside a neighborhood bar in Madison County? Check out the next issue of the AdVantage News to see if you’re right!

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter