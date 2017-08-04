Secret Diner: August 4, 2017

The eatery in last week’s issue was Sammi’s Sandwiches, operating in the back portion of Norb’s Tavern in Alton. The address for Sammi’s is 2505 State St. in Alton. It’s a mecca for deli sandwich lovers!

• • •

Pizza was on my radar for my latest food travels, so I decided to hit up a local classic and one of my favorite restaurants.

I can still remember visiting their old, smaller location down the road when I was a kid, which was actually their second location in this Madison County community. The first opened in 1973 but was taken out by a fire.

Their third and biggest location opened roughly 20 years ago. Now you walk into a vestibule with news articles adorning the walls of the pizzeria’s storied history and popularity.

Once you enter the restaurant you see a few tables and booths in a small dining area with the counter straight ahead and kitchen behind it. If you turn to the right, the restaurant opens into a spacious dining area of more tables and booths and bathrooms in the back right corner. You could probably fit the restaurant’s first two locations into their third spot.

I visited with a friend of mine recently. We’ve both been regular patrons for years.

We put in for our normal order of a meat lover’s pizza and a starter of bosco sticks.

Bosco sticks look like just regular healthy-sized bread sticks, but like Clark Kent, there’s something behind them. Kent removes his glasses and shirt to unveil himself as Superman. Maybe bosco sticks aren’t that dramatic, but when you bite into them you find they are stuffed to the max with stringy mozzarella cheese.

They may not be Superman, but they’re pretty super in my book. Throw in the side of meaty marinara sauce for dipping and it makes for a top-notch appetizer.

Onto the meat lover’s pizza, it consists of sausage, hamburger, Canadian bacon, regular bacon, ham and pepperoni. We went with the 14-inch, which is the large, for $19.75.

The homemade pizza dough is said to be made daily, and the taste backs that up. It’s a thinner crust, but not cracker thin like an Imo’s pizza. It’s got a real hearty and doughy taste to it.

Then add the sweet-tasting tomato sauce and the heaping supply of toppings and fresh, 100 percent real mozzarella cheese and you have the makings of an instant classic. It remains at or near the top of my all-time favorite pies.

The service is always fantastic. Ask and you can get shakers of grated Parmesan cheese and red pepper flakes to spruce up your pizza. They’ll continually check on you to see if you’re in need of assistance and do it with a friendly smile.

There is also a good selection of pastas available, with items like spaghetti, mostaccioli, tortellini, ravioli and cannelloni. I’ll be honest: I haven’t enjoyed many of the pasta dishes. I’m pretty stuck on the pizza.

Salads and sandwiches are also available.

They do offer beer and wine, on top of soda, tea and water. Beer can be ordered by the bottle or draught, while wine is served by the glass. They are limited to domestic beer.

Another nice hook is their daily lunch specials served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. That includes a 2-topping mini pizza, a salad with cheese and a large drink for $8.50. The restaurant is closed on Mondays.

If you haven’t had a chance to check this storied treasure out, it’s well worth a visit!

Overall: 5 stars

Cleanliness: 5 stars

Wait staff: 5 stars

Food: 5 stars

Any ideas about the identity and location of this prized pizzeria in Madison County? Check out the next issue of the AdVantage News to see if you’re right!

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter