Secret Diner: April 14, 2017

Last week’s review was on Sunset Bar & Grill, 2807 W. Delmar Ave. in Godfrey. My companion and I were both well satisfied with the delicious food.

• • •

This time, my friend and I were scouting around for a new restaurant to try and I was frustrated that many places were closed on Mondays. I found somewhere we had not tried yet, and it was open, so we set off in a drizzle to get in before the rain began to pour.

We found parking very close and walked into the long, narrow room. There was a group table at the front of the restaurant in front of the large window, a series of small tables along the right-hand wall, and a long bar with 15 high stools on the left-hand wall. Two flat-screen televisions quietly broadcast a basketball and a baseball game. The most eye-catching feature to me was a larger-than-life nude, painted in the art deco style behind the bar. This was flanked by shelves filled with glassware and bottles of liquor. Two circular padded booths were in the back, one on either side of a short hall, where two restrooms and the kitchen were placed. The upholstery and walls were a pleasing dark orange-umber color, and wall decorations that mimicked branches were placed over the bench seating on the right-hand wall. Panels of horizontal rock set off the areas between the branches. Satellite radio played favorites from our past, clear enough that we could identify the artists but not loud enough to impede conversation. The overall effect was pleasing, elegant but comfortable.

The bartender greeted us immediately and showed us where to sit while simultaneously providing glasses of ice water. Our server brought us menus and took our drink orders. The menus had food on one side and drinks on the other, but I did not see any non-alcoholic beverages listed. Our server told us “regular” lemonade was $1.50, so we each ordered that. I had seen a Monday-Tuesday special on the website, but did not order until our server could confirm it. When she brought our drinks and flatware wrapped in white cloth napkins she told me that, yes, it was true — pizza was $5.99 on Mondays and Tuesdays with the purchase of two beverages. I chose Philly cheese steak pizza, with steak “tenders,” onions, mushrooms, mozzarella and Parmesan. My companion requested a spinach salad with bacon, Gorgonzola, balsamic vinaigrette and hard-boiled egg. We conversed quietly while waiting for our food, and it was worth the wait.

My friend’s salad arrived on a porcelain plate neither round nor square, but a combination of both shapes, with the egg slices along the bottom and green apple slices along the top. My rectangular pizza was on a rectangular plate, cut into wedges, with tender chunks of steak on a handmade, thin crust. This was delicious. I tried very hard to slowly savor each bite. My companion said the salad was very good, but he wished there was more of it.

After visiting the restroom, I was disappointed to find the soap dispenser would not dispense. There was hand sanitizer available, but that is not quite the same thing.

Overall - five stars

Cleanliness - four stars

Service - five stars

Food - five stars

Do you think you know the name and location of this eatery? Check the next issue of AdVantage News to see if you guessed correctly!

