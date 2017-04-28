Secret Diner: April 28, 2017

Did you guess that last week’s review was about Bojac’s Bar and Grill at 18 S. Sixth St. in Wood River? It has more Cardinals memorabilia than you can shake a stick at, and pretty good steak, too!

• • •

Let’s see. I have reviewed Mexican, Italian and Chinese restaurants recently, so what is left? Irish, of course! Well, now I have given it away, because I only know of one authentic Irish eatery on this side of the river, and if no one can guess it, then no one is paying attention! Anyway, my regular dining companion and I stumbled into the pub — literally — not because we had been drinking, but because there is a high threshold that tripped us up! The long room was well-lit and covered with Guinness posters and signs, poems celebrating the Irish, cartoons, jokes and all things Irish imaginable. Kitschy cardboard leprechauns and shamrocks were noticeably absent, thank goodness. A full-size street clock stood near the front door, with Central Standard Time on one side and Irish Standard Time on the other. It took me an embarrassing amount of time to figure this out. Across from the clock was a huge chalkboard with an artful rendition of two leprechauns on a ladder to draw attention to the live bands and the specials listed. Authentic Irish music filled the air.

There were three large padded booths and five square tables, three of which sat on a raised dais where the band would play. Ten bar stools were ranged along the shallow U-shaped bar, where I counted 12 taps. Stretching nearly to the ceiling, shelves held a variety of whiskeys and liqueurs. The floor was made of wide wooden planks. The most distinctive feature, to me, was that the high ceiling was covered with dollar bills that had been personally decorated with all manner of creative designs. I had never seen such a thing before.

We were expecting old friends, so when they arrived we pushed a couple of the tables together. We had been greeted immediately by a smiling hostess, who took our drink orders of lemonade, tea and diet Coke, and handed out menus and flatware-in-napkins to each of us.

Two of our party ordered the corned beef sandwich for $8.95. This consisted of corned beef brisket piled high on a marble rye bun topped with Swiss cheese and brown mustard. This came with Guinness-flavored “crisps.” The youngest member of our group requested a hamburger for $10.95, which was a half-pound of ground beef topped with melted Irish cheddar, also served with Guinness crisps. The dark bun was house-made and looked delicious. Another one of us selected the traditional Irish beef stew for $10.95, with carrots, onion, tomatoes and celery, a Guinness-based gravy, and topped with a dollop of mashed potatoes. It was served with a side of Irish soda bread, which she shared with everyone. So good! I had bangers and mash for $10.95 — one of those dishes I had read about for years but had never had the opportunity to try. This was Irish-style sausages, served on a side of colcannon, and topped with a light onion gravy. It was so wonderful, I had to ask our server a ton of questions about it. I learned that Irish-style sausages are made with apple, which accounted for the mild taste, and the colcannon was a combination of mashed potatoes and cabbage, with cheese and parsley.

There were two wheelchair-accessible restrooms, both spotless and well-appointed. The one I used had a tin replica of a poster advertising “safe and swift steam passage” on the maiden voyage of the White Star Line’s newest ship, the Titanic.

I was very impressed by this little slice of Ireland, and I am sure it will be a family favorite from here on in. If you will excuse me, I am going to put a dollar bill in the mail that says, “The Secret Diner was here.”

Overall: 5

Cleanliness: 5

Wait staff: 5

Food: 5

