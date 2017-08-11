Secret Diner: August 11, 2017

The eatery in last week’s issue was Roma’s Pizza, a Bethalto staple at 121 E. Bethalto Drive. The pizzas at Roma’s are a Riverbend tradition that look to continue for a long time!

Walking into this week’s restaurant, I noticed the excellent selection of wines for sale in the window, including one of my favorites, Chateauneuf du Pape, on sale. They are open during lunchtime, and also selected evenings when they feature specials and live music.

My luncheon companion and I were asked where we wanted to sit, and we chose outside seating, even though the interior was nicely appointed with roughly seven tables and chairs inside.

We arrived at a small enclosed open area, and it was lovely. We appreciated the Old World ambiance of the brick walls and metal tables ... they reminded us of the French restaurants along the Avenue des Champs-Élysées in Paris. We were immediately contacted by our waitress, who took our drink order. She returned promptly with our drinks and told us about the daily specials.

The menu was broken into two sections, lunch and brunch. It was quite extensive, with sandwiches, crepes, breakfast foods and desserts.

I ordered French toast with two strips of bacon from the brunch menu. My companion ordered the mushroom and asparagus soup and a chicken Florentine crepe with chicken, cheese, and spinach.

My bacon was excellent; it was cooked perfectly. I tasted my companion’s soup, and it was delicious. She was also very happy with her crepe.

The restroom was a unisex bathroom, even though it had two stalls. It was nicely decorated and provided two types of soap. Unfortunately, the floor was dirty and looked as if it hadn’t been swept in a day or two.

For dessert, my companion ordered a lemon blueberry crepe. Again, I took a bite and found it to be very tasty.

The owner came out and asked how everything was. I suggested that perhaps they should allow guests to pour their own syrup on the French toast, but they didn’t seem too open to criticism (my mother always said that if you don’t want to know the answer to a question, don’t ask the question).

My bill was quite reasonable at $9.75. Most diners can come out with a bill under $15 for lunch.

Overall: 4 stars

Cleanliness: 3 stars

Wait staff: 5 stars

Food: 4 stars

