Secret Diner: August 18, 2017

Did you guess last week’s restaurant? It was State Street Market, 208 State St. in downtown Alton. With an authentic bistro feel, this restaurant offers a distinctive dining experience.

• • •

My latest stop took me to the southern portion of Madison County for barbecue.

This smoked-meat emporium is pretty easy to find, adjacent to a major interstate with plenty of parking and abundant seating once you get inside.

It’s a rustic-style place, with wooden tables spread out through two dining areas. When you walk in, you first notice a giant wall of firewood directing you to a long counter where you order your meal.

There are large boards hanging on the wall behind the counter with a plethora of menu items available. You also get a gander at some of their pies displayed on the counter with goodies like the Reese’s peanut butter pie.

My dining companion and I were there, of course, for those delectable smoked meats. Maybe that’s because the smell smacks you in the face as soon as you enter.

I always try to look for something fairly unusual when I visit a restaurant, so I picked out one of the quirky choices I found — cilantro spiced chicken breast.

It consisted of a chicken breast marinated in adobo sauce and cilantro, flame-grilled over oak and topped with homemade salsa and cilantro cream. It came with two sides, and I chose tater tots and pickled beets.

I also ordered an appetizer for us, going with the brisket loaded nachos. They were garnished with barbecue sauce, salsa, cheddar cheese, and cilantro cream over a bed of tortilla chips.

My dining partner went a little more traditional, ordering the two-meat platter with two sides. It included brisket and pulled pork and sides of corn pudding and macaroni and cheese.

Sticking to its rustic and simple format, this joint serves all of its food on a large metal tray. The sides and nachos were in paper boats, while the chicken was served right on the parchment paper lying on the tray along with a slice of white bread and scoop of butter.

We decided to mosey outside to the few picnic tables on the small patio area. We ran into a couple friends by chance to make it an even better experience.

I started with the nachos, and they didn’t disappoint. The brisket was tender and the sweet barbecue sauce drizzled on them, coupled with the sweet salsa and cilantro cream, made them fantastic. The sweet barbecue sauce was definitely the star here.

As I dug into my chicken, I found it to be very good as well. It was pretty tender and juicy, but I will say the cilantro started to go a long way. The nice kick from the cilantro and adobo sauce was a plus to the experience. This place definitely likes its cilantro, so if you love cilantro it’s worth a visit.

The sides left something to be desired. I thought the tater tots were dry and the pickled beets were run of the mill. I’ll take the blame, though, because my dining companion raved about his corn pudding and mac and cheese. I chose the wrong sides.

My eating partner also bragged about the brisket and pulled pork. He was really satisfied with his meal.

To wash it all down I went with their house beer, a red lager brewed for the restaurant by Anheuser Busch. I wasn’t a huge fan of the house beer, but they do have an extensive and solid line of craft beers to choose from.

There are plenty of other food options, like the peppered turkey breast, their line of street tacos, including a spiced brisket taco; chicken fajita and a turkey taco. They also offer a line of wood-fired burgers, sandwiches, stuffed baked potatoes, and loaded nachos — and plenty more.

So next time you’re cruising down the interstate and see this barbecue joint sitting there, swing through and give it a try.

Overall: 4 stars

Cleanliness: 5 stars

Wait staff: 4 stars

Food: 3 stars

Any ideas about the name and location of this barbecue restaurant in southern Madison County? Check out the next issue of the AdVantage News to see if you’re right!