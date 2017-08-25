Secret Diner: August 25, 2017

The restaurant in last week’s issue was Fire-N-Smoke Wood Fired Kitchen in Troy. It’s a pretty good barbecue joint with some distinctive options.

This small ice cream and burger shop has a longstanding tradition in central Madison County. If you haven’t checked it out, you should.

This treasure is only open during the warm months, closing in the winter. It really is a nostalgic throwback to the ‘50s and ‘60s.

You find it alongside the main drag entering this large Madison County community. The large sign is situated right along the road and has that old-time look.

As far as seating, it’s all outside with a few tables on the small patio in front of the window where you order. There are also a few other picnic tables sprinkled throughout the large gravel parking lot.

You can also eat inside your car, or if you want to get it to go, there is a drive-through where you order and pull around to the parking lot. A server will serve your food car hop-style.

As for the food, it’s pretty simple. Lots of burgers and sandwiches with fried sides and, of course, plenty of ice cream options. A large board hanging outside lists menu items for patrons to peruse.

I’ve been hitting up this spectacular eatery since I was a kid, visiting with my parents and grandparents, so I’ve tested many of the menu items. They are definitely approved.

I recently visited with my dad and ordered the essential menu item — the charco cheeseburger.

For $2.95 you can purchase this simple but delicious burger. It’s a charbroiled hamburger loaded with tomato, onion, lettuce, cheese and their special sauce. The charbroil taste is phenomenal, and the sauce is sweet and tangy.

I kind of crave this thing, which is what a restaurant strives for: creating an item that people come back for on a regular basis.

As for a side, on my recent visit I just went with French fries, which are of the shoestring variety. They are not overly salted and have a good taste, but nothing too special.

Plenty of stellar options can go with your burger. Check out the fried cauliflower, fried mushrooms, fried okra or fried green beans: all are scrumptious. Unfortunately for health nuts, there’s a common theme here — fried.

To wash everything down, I went with a root beer float. It’s highlighted with several scoops of creamy vanilla ice cream to put it over the top. They won’t be stingy on the ice cream.

Dad went with a charco burger and fries, too, so nothing more to report from him. It’s just a simple, delicious selection you can’t go wrong ordering.

To top it all off, your food is served in a greasy white sack. In my food travels, greasy white bags and boxes usually mean good old-fashioned and simply scrumptious eats.

The rest of the menu isn’t huge, but there is plenty to choose from. Check out the grilled chicken sandwich; it has a great taste and is pretty juicy. There is also the pizza burger, sliders, a corn dog, grilled cheese, a pork tenderloin sandwich, a pulled pork sandwich and several other delectable items to pick from on the menu. They also have a chicken strip basket with fries and shrimp basket.

As far as desserts, which have always been this place’s staple, there are banana splits, concretes, dipped cones, sundaes, parfaits, and other great summer treats.

No alcohol is served at this stop, but it’s still got more than enough to offer.

If you’re on a summer drive and headed into this Madison County city, stop by and check it out. It’s absolutely great for the family. The kids will love it; I always did when I was a small tyke.

Overall: 4 1/2 stars

Cleanliness: 3 stars

Wait staff: 4 stars

Food: 5 stars

