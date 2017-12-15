Secret Diner: December 15, 2017

The restaurant last week was Fazzi’s Restaurant & Bar, 1813 Vandalia St. in Collinsville. It’s a great spot for American, Italian and Greek cuisine.

• • •

I crossed the mighty Mississippi River into St. Louis for my latest food adventure.

Every now and then you just get a hankering to travel for some good eats, but to be honest this trip was as much about traveling for good beer as it was food.

The building that houses the place my friends and I visited near downtown St. Louis has a rich history dating back to the early 1900s. The building sat vacant for years, and maybe its biggest claim to fame was being seen in the 1981 movie “Escape from New York.”

In 1991 it started getting its facelift when the brewhouse from its current proprietor was built. Now you enter the stoic brick building and there is plenty going on. You can visit to watch live music or even book a wedding reception there.

There’s a small bar area and additional seating behind it when you enter. To your right you’ll find a small gift shop area that leads straight into a large dining area with another long bar along the front wall.

The big open windows to the brewhouse are in this area. That’s where the true magic happens. There are plenty of drafts on tap and the beers available are advertised well with boards up listing them, along with a beer menu delivered by the server.

My group and I nestled into a large table along the back wall, not far from the brewhouse, and got our mitts on food and beer menus. I was fired up for both.

I got started with a berry berry tart beer. I’m a big fan of sour and tart beers. The more my lips pucker the better. This beer definitely had some sweetness to it, but it wasn’t quite as tart as I was hoping. It was a good starter though.

I also ordered a second beer while we were there, going with one of their trial beers, meaning it’s not in production yet. They do this to test the beers out on the true beer connoisseurs who visit. This time I went with one called the Sterling, which was an IPA (India pale ale), totally on the other end of the spectrum from my first beer. It was a hoppy beer, but again, not quite as hoppy as I had hoped. Hoppy refers to the use of hops, which add a quite bitter taste to the beer. It was still a decent beer and I could see it going into production.

But enough about the beer; there was food to be eaten also and we did plenty of that. I went with the eggs and chorizo sandwich with fries for my order.

It began with a house-made chorizo sausage patty topped with an over-easy egg, Cholula mayo, crispy fried onions, pepper jack cheese and pico de gallo. All of it was served on a ciabatta bun.

The bun was the perfect vehicle for this monstrosity. Ciabatta bread is very airy, thick and absorbent, which was needed for all the juices produced from this sandwich.

One bite into it had the yolk from the egg oozing all over everything and melding with the spicy Cholula mayo to form some kind of thick, sweet and spicy masterpiece concoction.

There was quite a bit of a kick from this creation with the chorizo, mayo and pepper jack. The egg was probably the star. I just love that creamy blast of flavor the yolk gives everything else in a sandwich.

The French fries were an outstanding sidekick, too. They were of the shoestring variety with the skin on and extremely tender. The flavor with them was sensational.

My companions were in awe of their orders, too. The other items ordered were the meatball muffin, the Cuban, the taproom burger and a bag of Bavarian-style pretzels.

The meatball muffin might have been the real star of the visit. Two of the members of our party ordered it and came to the same conclusion — awesome. It included a bacon-wrapped piece of thick meatloaf with a fried egg, crispy onions and white cheddar cheese served on an English muffin.

I did get to pilfer a few bites of the Bavarian-style pretzels, which were served in a bag with an addictive white cheddar cheese sauce. The pretzels were elongated, golden brown soft pretzels and not overly salted, which I loved. We would dip them into the delectable, creamy cheese sauce for a perfect finish. I could have guzzled the cheese sauce straight from the container it was so good.

Other intriguing items on the menu were shepherd’s pie, steamed mussels, a pork chop with a jalapeño-apple glaze, falafel and a shaved prime rib sandwich. There was plenty more, too.

With the history, the food and the brews, it’s definitely a good place to check out with friends.

Overall: 4 1/2 stars

Cleanliness: 4 1/2 stars

Wait staff: 4 stars

Food: 5 stars

