Secret Diner: December 22, 2017

Last week’s place was The Schlafly Tap Room, 2100 Locust St. in St. Louis. Check it out for good beer, good food and good fun.

• • •

A new joint with a Chicago twist in the northwestern corner of Madison County was my latest stop.

This relatively new place is hard to miss along the busy road that runs past it. You can see the large sign from the road. It’s set up inside an old fast food joint and nothing has changed much with the aesthetics.

The parking lot circles around it and the drive-through is still available for patrons. Once you walk inside you quickly get the fast food feel, only Chi-Town style. There are a bunch of square wooden tables for patrons to sit in the open restaurant.

Head to the counter to order. It’s set up in assembly line fashion. You order at the register and move down the line to wait on your food. The large electronic menu boards behind the counter are extremely easy to read to figure out what deliciousness you’re in the mood to devour.

There’s also a fountain soda set up for customers to pour their own drinks, and they offer a digital jukebox next to the counter to pick out some tunes.

But enough about all that: I was there to chow down on some Chicago-style grub, and that’s what I did. I was in the mood for something a little different, so I went with the quarter-pound gyro burger with French fries and a pizza puff to boot.

Their specialties make up the Chi-town trinity — Italian beef, gyros and hot dogs — so I was hoping to be in for a treat.

I’ll start with the fries. They were pretty standard, nothing distinctive, but good. They were thicker-cut and not overly salted, which I liked.

As for the burger, I was disappointed in the hamburger itself. It had a bland taste, but the gyro meat more than made up for it. They slapped plenty of it on the burger; it was tender as heck and bursting with flavor. I really enjoyed that portion of it. Unfortunately, I was also disappointed with the tzatziki sauce on the sandwich.

Tzatziki sauce is usually loaded with cucumber and yogurt flavors — its main two ingredients — which make it kind of sweet and bitter at the same time. Here I thought those flavors were nonexistent and it was just bland.

I closed my experience on a high, though. I may have liked the pizza puff even more than the tasty gyro meat. It was doughy and delicious, sort of like a mini-calzone.

The dough was thick and moist on the inside, but still flaky on the outside, like a puff pastry. It was chock full of beef, fresh mozzarella cheese and a sweet marinara sauce.

Even as it sat there while I ate my burger, it remained pretty piping hot, too.

My dining companion went with the Philly cheesesteak and a side of fries. It was loaded onto an airy French bread roll and he held the peppers. He really enjoyed it and raved about its taste.

The menu has plenty of options, so if you view my synopsis as underwhelming don’t let that deter you.

You can go with plenty of gyro options, like the chicken gyro, or the barbecue gyro, or the double gyro — which I might try on my next visit. Like I said, the gyro meat was yummy.

There are also Italian beef and Italian sausage options, or go with a combination of the two in classic Chicago style.

A Chicago hot dog, a chili dog and a corn dog are also available, as well as burgers, chicken wings, a chicken Philly, a cod sandwich, a grilled chicken pita and a few other options.

I’d also like to check out the gyro fries and their cool line of baked potatoes. The turkey, bacon and cheese baked potato sounds awesome, as does their signature baked potato with gyro meat, steak or chicken and Philly cheese sauce. Of course, you can’t beat the baklava on the dessert menu, either.

Give this place a try when you get a chance. It’s new and should only get better as it works out the kinks.

Overall: 3 1/2 stars

Cleanliness: 4 1/2 stars

Wait staff: 3 1/2 stars

Food: 3 stars

Any idea of the name of this Chicago-style joint in northwestern Madison County? Check out the next issue of the AdVantage News to see if you’re right!

Do you have a restaurant in mind you would like to see reviewed by the Secret Diner? Send us an email at news@advantagenews.com; include “Secret Diner” in the message.