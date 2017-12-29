Secret Diner: December 29, 2017

The restaurant last week was Wise Guys Gyros and Italian Beef, 3200 Godfrey Road in Godfrey. It’s a new place on the Riverbend food scene, so swing by and check it out when you get a chance.

I took a trip to our state capital for my latest food stop.

Any time you decide to eat in Springfield, finding a good horseshoe is a great idea. After all, Springfield is said to be the home of the first horseshoe.

I found a place that’s done a pretty good job at perfecting the horseshoe to check out while I was there. If you’re not familiar with a horseshoe, it’s an open-face sandwich, usually with bread laid out with a hamburger patty on top of it followed by French fries and cheese sauce. There are obviously variations to that template and the place I visited has developed cool and wild innovations to put their signature stamp on the horseshoe.

First of all, this old-school Irish pub is huge. Once you pull into the large parking lot in front of the restaurant, which isn’t far off the interstate, you’ll see the entrance inside the brick building with the name of the joint above.

When you enter, there is a hostess station with seating to the left and right of it for patrons. I’m not talking a small area; there are separate rooms for visitors. I’d say they can seat more than 100 patrons at time. That even picks up in warmer weather with a beer garden that also can seat up to 40 people.

I was visiting with my parents and one of my friends, and we went to the right side of the restaurant past the long bar that inhabited the back wall. We were set up at a small table at the far end of the bar near a fireplace. There’s a pretty cool setup and ambiance here.But while the atmosphere was cool, I was more worried about how the food tasted so I got started quickly, ordering the stuffed long hot peppers from the appetizer menu.

They were simply green peppers stuffed with sausage, ricotta cheese and a marinara sauce and baked to perfection. After the bake they were sprinkled with grated Parmesan cheese and served with ranch.

There was actually nothing hot about them: no kick at all. I found the peppers to be more sweet in taste, along with the ricotta and the red sauce. They were fantastic, just a little bigger than bite-size. Everything was baked into the peppers perfectly and they were heaping with sausage and ricotta. It was just a great way to start my experience here.

My mom went with an appetizer, too, ordering potato skins. They were crispy skins filled with cheese, bacon and scallions and finished off with a side of sour cream. They were also heaping with ingredients. She loved them.

Now it was on to the main attraction and I was set to try a horseshoe. I’ve long heard tales of the excellence for that Springfield dish here and once I started looking at the options, I quickly saw why.

The “famous shoes” portion of the menu is chocked full of options, including build your own. I decided to go that route, but dialed it down to a ponyshoe, a smaller version of the horseshoe.

My concoction started with Texas toast, topped with a buffalo chicken patty, bacon strips, crinkle cut French fries, diced tomatoes, grilled onions and then smothered in a white cheddar cheese sauce. It was also served with a side of hot sauce and ranch, which I didn’t even touch.

It was delicious, especially that white cheddar cheese sauce, but it was also overwhelming. It was so heavy and filling. I asked our server what the horseshoe looked like after seeing the size of my ponyshoe and she laughed and said the horseshoes are delivered on a platter.

I thought the tomatoes and onions were a nice finishing touch and the buffalo chicken had a great taste and nice spice kick to it, but like I said it was their signature cheese sauce that brought it all together.

As for the rest of my crew, my mom made a fantastic choice by ordering the shepherd’s pie. That authentic Irish dish is served with beef and veggies in a delectable sauce and baked to perfection under the blanket of Irish mashed potatoes, or mashers. I pilfered a couple bites and the taste was unbelievable. I will have to try this on a return trip for sure.

My dad went with corned beef and cabbage, another Irish classic. They were served with a side of parsley buttered Irish potatoes. Dad raved about the taste of the corned beef. A lot of times that’s an order that can be extremely salty, but that wasn’t the case here — it owned a hearty taste to accompany the big pieces of fresh cabbage.

My buddy just went with a large Caesar salad, which he liked. It was served with grilled chicken and garlic bread. There was a method to his madness though, as he went with pumpkin cheesecake for dessert. He was the only one of the group capable of eating dessert after such large meals. He applauded the blast of pumpkin taste in his cheesecake and thought it was a great way to end the experience.Trust me, this place is well worth a visit next time you take a trip to the state capital.

Overall: 4 1/2 stars

Cleanliness: 4 stars

Wait staff: 4 1/2 stars

Food: 5 stars

Any idea what the name is of this Irish pub and horseshoe emporium in Springfield? Check out the next issue of the AdVantage News to see if you’re right!

