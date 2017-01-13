Secret Diner: January 13, 2017

EDITOR’S NOTE: The answer to the Dec. 9 column is Josephine’s Tea Room and Gift Shops, 6109 Godfrey Road, Godfrey.

Hello and happy 2017! I hope all our readers had a joyous holiday season!

My regular dining companion and I had reviewed this restaurant before, but it moved to a new location and we wanted to experience it. We first noticed the spacious parking garage. We had no trouble finding a good parking place. As we entered the building, a wall hanging made of wine corks in two colors spelled out the establishment’s name. Walking through the main door, the next thing I noticed was the incredible floor! It was glossy black and white in a bold, sweeping pattern. It looked slick, but wasn’t. I noticed a board with specials, featuring a peppered pork sandwich that sounded good. There was a long bar, fashioned of dark wood, stretching down the left-hand wall. We were greeted immediately and led through the first room, through another room, to a pair of comfortable seats in a third room. I noticed the walls had been painted in muted shades of blue, green and violet, with framed black-and-white photographs of local interest. As soon as our hostess seated us, our smiling server popped up and requested our drink orders. Acting on a New Year’s resolution, we both asked for water with lemon, but Pepsi products and tea were available, as well as beer, wine and mixed drinks. Our table held salt, pepper, sweeteners, a beer list and a wine list. We each had flatware in a napkin.

The restaurant has an extensive menu with everything from appetizers to wraps. My companion ordered the peppered pork special with house-made chips for $8.99, while I requested a club sandwich made with ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and American cheese on Texas toast for the same price. Instead of chips, I asked for mac and cheese for an additional $1.25. Our orders arrived swiftly and were larger than I had expected. To eat my club sandwich, I had to remove the middle slice of Texas toast! The mac and cheese was made with bowtie pasta and had a delicious, savory flavor. I suspect there was more than one type of cheese involved. It was listed on the children’s menu as well as with the sides, but I am not sure youngsters would like it because it tastes very different from the kind that comes in a box. However, I enjoyed it greatly. I had to request more napkins because I dripped cheese on myself. My companion said the peppered pork was not too peppery, but since I was not offered a taste, all I can do is believe him.

The second room we went through had long, comfy-looking benches along the outside walls. Our room had tables for two put together so each set could seat four people. The restrooms were spacious, wheelchair-accessible and spotless. While I was poking about, I found another large game room — this place was enormous. I didn’t even take the stairs or elevator to check out the banquet hall upstairs.

Finished with our sandwiches, we both began to think of dessert but knew we could not possibly finish one each. We ordered an ice cream sandwich made from chocolate chip cookies to share. Feeling pleased with ourselves, we were surprised when the ice cream sandwich arrived, along with two small plates, spoons and extra napkins. It was huge! Each half was as much as a normal dessert would be. In spite of that, we ate every morsel. It was $4.99 and worth every cent.

Overall - five stars

Cleanliness - five stars

Service - five stars

Food - five stars

Can you figure out the name and location of this establishment? Check out the next edition of AdVantage News to see if you got it right!

Respectfully submitted,

The Secret Diner

