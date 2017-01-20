Secret Diner: January 20, 2017

Did you figure out the dining establishment featured in last week’s issue? It was Bluff City Grill at its new location, 424 E. Broadway in Alton. The food and service are still excellent, but the facilities are much larger than before!

• • •

My regular dining companion and I had been to the current restaurant under review a few times on special occasions, like trivia nights or banquets, but had never simply stopped in for a meal. I decided that it was high time we did.

We turned off the highway and followed the curving drive around the lake, which had a fountain shooting water into the air. The gravel parking lot was almost empty, so we had no trouble finding a place to park. We walked into a small lobby and through the doors. To my right, a sign read sternly, “Banquet room. No admittance.” There was a large, elegant room to the left, with tables dressed in white cloths, but deserted. No lights were on. Through an open door at the far end of the room, I glimpsed men sitting at a bar. As I came closer, one of the men alerted the bartender to our presence by discretely pointing to us. She turned and called for us to come on in and sit anywhere.

We took a table near a large television tuned to a news channel. Two other TVs were showing different sports stations. Each table held salt, pepper, mustard, catsup and sweeteners. The bartender brought flatware-in-a-napkin, a lunch menu for each of us and requested our drink orders. We requested lemonade, completely forgetting about that New Year’s resolution I mentioned last week. She brought it immediately and it was good. The special was written on a chalkboard but our server told us about it as well: a Buffalo chicken sandwich with house-made ranch chips. I was worried I would find it too spicy, so I passed. We perused the lunch menu studiously, finally deciding on a marinated steak kabob and fries for me and a BLT and bowl of chili for my friend.

There was a gaming room behind our table, with seven gaming and scratch-off lottery ticket machines. To the right of the room we were in, there was a long room set with more tables, and beyond that was an open-air porch with a lovely view of the lake and fountain. Framed prints of wildlife and hunting scenes were on just about every wall, along with stuffed deer, antelope and fish. There was a men’s room in the room where we were, and one for women in the next room, but still close by. Both restrooms were wheelchair-accessible and clean, with everything needed right at hand. Our food arrived on oval plates. My plate was half-filled with steak fries, so hot I could barely touch them. The kabob had four tender chunks of beef, separated by squares of bell peppers and red onions, with barbecue sauce poured over the entire thing. I had not been expecting the barbecue sauce. I held my kabob above my plate, letting most of it drip off. I was worried that it would be too spicy for me, but I enjoyed the kabob greatly. The beef was tender and flavorful, but messy to eat. I could have used another napkin, especially when the sauce dripped on my shirt in spite of my best efforts to keep clean. The fries were marvelous! The catsup dispenser at our table was empty, so I snagged one from another table.

My friend’s BLT came with a side of the house-made ranch chips. He was expecting regular, non-flavored chips, and found them to be too salty. I noticed he ate them all anyway. The chili came with a soup spoon and a basket of crackers. He pronounced the BLT and chili both as good. We paid from the table. The steak kabob was $5, with $1.25 for the steak fries. The BLT was $6, the bowl of chili was $3.49, and each lemonade was $2.

Overall - four and a half stars

Cleanliness - five stars

Service - four and a half stars

Food - four stars

Do you think you know the name and location for this restaurant? Would you like me to give you the initials? No way! Check the next issue of AdVantage News to see if you guessed right!

Do you have a restaurant in mind you would like to see reviewed by the Secret Diner? Send us an email at news@advantagenews.com; include “Secret Diner” in the message.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter