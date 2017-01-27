Secret Diner: January 27, 2017

Did you guess what restaurant was reviewed last week? It was the Alton-Wood River Sportsmen’s Club, 3109 Godfrey Road in Godfrey. I’m going to get another one of those steak kabobs the first chance I get!

My regular dining companion and I wanted to try a certain place we had heard good things about but had not tried yet. We drove to the location but had a hard time finding a place to park. When we finally arrived at the front door, we found that the restaurant was planning to close in about a quarter-hour. However, we were warmly welcomed and given a table, and other customers arrived after we did, so we relaxed and began to look around.

We were seated at a square black mesh table in a room with a wide wooden plank floor and red brick walls. A white-painted fireplace was flanked by two distressed cabinets filled with wine bottles. There was another rack of wine bottles by the front windows. A chalkboard near the corner listed the specials of the day. A chalkboard on the opposite wall advised wine choices. The floor-to-ceiling windows in the back of the room looked onto a courtyard set with patio tables. If the weather was warmer, I would have enjoyed sitting out there. Each table in the dining room held salt, pepper, a custard cup with sweeteners and a wine menu, and each table was full.

Our hostess brought flatware-in-a-napkin and menus, and took our drink orders. We requested lemonade as per usual, which arrived in a disposable clear party cup with a straw. The lemonade was good, but the cup was full of ice to the brim, leaving little room for the beverage. Looking around the room, diners drinking wine had goblets and those drinking water had plastic tumblers. The party cups were in use by those like ourselves with soft drinks like tea, lemonade or Pepsi products. My companion was not very hungry, so he ordered a bowl of asparagus and mushroom soup. I asked for a harvest salad and Reuben panini combo.

While waiting for our orders, I took a restroom break. I saw a family restroom, one for men and an additional one for women. The one I chose to use had everything needed, was well-lighted, tastefully decorated, and had a small upholstered chair in addition to the expected seating.

When I returned to our table, our food had arrived. My friend’s soup was served with a tablespoon and three loose saltine crackers. I had a plastic basket with a black-and-white checked sheet of paper lining it and the food directly on the paper. The salad of field greens, walnuts, dried cranberries, smoked bacon and maple vinaigrette was topped with a creamy wedge of brie. It ordinarily came with red onions, but I had requested they be deleted. Delicious! After the first bite of the panini, I thought, “This is the best Reuben I have ever had!” I’m surprised I did not say it out loud. My companion was well-satisfied with the asparagus and mushroom soup. After a refill of lemonade, I was as content as a cat.

Our server took our payment at the table, using a hand-held electronic device. I had to choose whether I would get my receipt texted or emailed. I don’t own a smartphone and kept thinking “what if I did not have a computer? Would I not get a receipt at all? What if I had paid in cash?” I felt as though I was being dragged by the ankles into the paperless era, and not sure I liked it.

When I got back to my computer, I discovered the lemonades were $2.50 each, the combo special was $10, and although my companion had ordered and was given a bowl of soup, he was only charged $4.50 for a cup, instead of $6.50. Not having an itemized receipt, we could not point this out at the time.

Overall - four and a half stars

Cleanliness - three and one-half stars

Service - five stars

Food - five stars

Are you able to figure out the name and location of this new restaurant? I hope you can, because it is really nice (especially if you like wine!)

Respectfully submitted,

The Secret Diner

