Secret Diner: January 5, 2018

Last week’s restaurant was D’Arcy’s Pint, 661 W. Stanford Ave. in Springfield. It’s a perfect place to test out one of Springfield’s classic horseshoes or get some good traditional Irish grub.

• • •

I headed to the southwestern corner of Madison County to test out some Mexican fare for my latest stop.

When you pull into the parking lot of this Mexican joint, you first see is a sign with the signature thumbs-up logo on it. Park on the side and enter next to a small outdoor patio fit for dining in nice weather. There is also a small mural painted on the brick wall near the entrance with the restaurant’s name and a small group of people sitting around a bar.

Once inside you’ll see booths along the wall for patrons with plenty of wooden tables sprinkled throughout the middle of the dining area for additional seating. There is also a small bar with seating on three sides toward the front of the restaurant. The bar is fully stocked with a nice selection of tequilas.

Unfortunately, I didn’t get an opportunity to partake in any liquid libations on my visit, but I did take a hard look at the menu to get some good eats.

It was a big menu, like you find at many Mexican restaurants. There was plenty of Mexican classics and a few specialty items that stood out like the poblano burger, which sounded intriguing.

I decided to go with the super fajita quesadilla, though, because it sounded like a big order for a big appetite, but of course I got started with the traditional basket of chips and salsa. To gussy it up, I ordered a bowl of queso cheese dip.

The chips were your run-of-the-mill tortilla chips and the queso wasn’t anything distinctive, either. Of course it was good; it had the great creamy and sweet flavor I expected and went well with the chips.

The salsa was pretty stellar, though. It was a red salsa and had a great spice kick to it, which I really enjoyed. It was a good way to get me keyed up for my monster quesadilla.

When the super fajita quesadilla arrived, it was indeed huge and accompanied with quite a bit to boot. It came with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce and tomato, which I quickly lathered all over the quesadilla for added effect.

The quesadilla was loaded with grilled chicken, green peppers, grilled onions and queso cheese. The tortilla had great crisp to it, too. It totally was a fusion between a fajita and quesadilla, which was a great touch. I really enjoyed it.

Cost-wise, it was $7.99 and extremely filling, so well worth the price.

There are also plenty of lunch specials available here. There’s stuff like the Speedy Gonzalez, which includes a beef enchilada, a beef taco and choice of rice or beans for one.

The shrimp fajita nachos looked pretty good on the appetizer menu, as well as the nachos locos with Mexican rice, marinated beef tips and chicken on a bed of nacho chips and topped with sour cream.

Of course, there are varieties of enchiladas, burritos, chimichangas, fajitas, tacos and quesadillas available. They even offer more traditional flautas on the menu.

Another item that caught my eye was the Mexican fajita pizza. It comes on a 6-inch pizza dough topped with cheese, steak or chicken fajitas, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, green onions and other spices.

There are drink specials throughout the week. They offer margaritas and have domestic beers, with a good mix of Mexican beers available like Sol, Corona, Dos Equis and Modelo, and plenty of liquor options.

This place is worth checking out.

Overall: 4 stars

Cleanliness: 3 1/2 stars

Wait staff: 4 1/2 stars

Food: 4 stars

Any idea of the name of this Mexican restaurant in the southwestern corner of Madison County? Check out the next issue of the AdVantage News to see if you’re right!

Do you have a restaurant in mind you would like to see reviewed by the Secret Diner? Send us an email at news@advantagenews.com; include "Secret Diner" in the message.