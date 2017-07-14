Secret Diner: July 14, 2017

The Secret Diner is back! After a short hiatus, one of our most popular columns has returned with a fresh look, fresh insights, and new contributors. One thing that has not changed is our hungry patron’s commitment to bring you the scoop on our locally owned eateries. Enjoy!

• • •

Recently a friend and I visited a newer hot spot in Madison County.

This small restaurant with authentic Mexican fare opened in 2016 and can get quite busy. The small building sits on a side road in the back of a large parking lot with just 4 tall round tables and metal stools inside for patrons, a wooden bar top at the front counter and another along the front wall with chairs. There are 3 outdoor picnic tables on their small patio.

When you walk in, you go straight to the counter to order your food. The kitchen is open so you can watch the cooks work and see the fresh ingredients on display — like limes, tomatoes and peppers.

My friend and I were fired up to check it out because it offers authentic Mexican street tacos and sides, along with quesadillas. It’s a small, simple menu, but pretty authentic.

The tacos can be ordered with or without cheese. If you order cheese, it’s crispy chihuahua cheese crusted onto the small corn tortilla.

I went with 2 tacos, the chorizo and the ahi tuna with cheese added. I also went with the choriqueso appetizer, which was spicy chorizo sausage covered in chihuahua cheese and served with crispy tortilla chips.

My friend went with 3 tacos — the carnitas, al pastor and carne asada — all with the cheese added.

Carnitas simply means “little meats” and consists of pork simmered in oil or lard. It’s similar to pulled pork. The al pastor is also pork-based, while carne asada is a thinly sliced beef taco, usually derived from flank steak. All the tacos are also served with cilantro, lime and onion.

We started with the choriqueso, which provided a nice spice kick in every bite. The chips were an excellent vehicle to deliver the goods, too. And while the spice was nice, the cheese offered a little bit of sweetness to add to the experience.

As for the tacos, we were mostly impressed. I greatly enjoyed the chorizo taco, which was heaping with the spicy sausage and had a nice kick to it. My dinner mate raved of the carnitas and carne asada tacos, saying the meat was extremely tender and like my chorizo version, had plenty of meat stuffed in the mini corn tortilla.

He liked his al pastor, but as someone who used to live in Southern California, was a little disappointed there wasn’t pineapple on it. That’s something you see with authentic al pastor street tacos, and the sweetness and acidity of the pineapple meshes well with the heavy and fatty pork. Overall he was still satisfied with this version, though. The pork was nice and tender with a good taste.

I wasn’t quite as hyped over my ahi tuna taco. The ahi tuna is seared but remains pretty rare. It’s crusted with peppercorns and has a real meaty taste and texture. I don’t know what it was, because I like ahi tuna, but I wasn’t very impressed with this restaurant’s version.

It also consisted of thinly sliced carrots and cabbage, but unfortunately left me underwhelmed.

Their drink line is pretty stellar. They have a line of Jarritos soft drinks in the bottle, which are Mexican sodas. There are also Fitz and Excel options, so I applaud the local support.

They have a nice line of craft beers, tequilas and margaritas.

My friend and I each went with a Mexican brown ale, a collaboration with a local brewery. The restaurant created the recipe, which consisted of coffee, chiles and chocolate. It was smooth with a nice finish from the chocolate and coffee.

I’ve heard great things about the margaritas also, and with hours until 3 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, we may have to wander back to check them out soon.

Price-wise, it’s not too bad. It’s $3 per taco, or $3.50 if you add cheese. The quesadillas are $5.

Just remember, these are smaller tacos, so be prepared to buy a few to fill yourself up.

It makes for a cool experience, something you find in a college town, or similar to a place like The Loop in St. Louis, and here it is in Madison County.

Overall: 4

Cleanliness: 4

Wait staff: 4

Food: 4 1/2

Do you think you know its name and location? Check the next issue of AdVantage News to see if you guessed correctly!

