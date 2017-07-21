Secret Diner: July 21, 2017

The restaurant in last week’s issue was Taqueria Z, 109 E. Park St. in Edwardsville. Great authentic Mexican street food!

• • •

My latest food adventure took me to a pretty new barbecue joint inside a staple restaurant in southwestern Madison County.

When you walk into this classic restaurant, the first scents you notice are the sensational aromas of smoked meats. If you turn to your right, there’s a hostess station leading to a long hallway back to the main restaurant, where you’ll find scrumptious fried chicken and great traditional Italian fare, but for the purpose of my visit it was all about the barbecue.

It’s kind of a confined area, with just a few small square metal tables inside a small lobby. There are pictures adorning the walls illustrating the storied history of the community and a small fireplace and one large flat-screen TV for patrons to enjoy.

You go to the counter to order your meal, where the menu items are laid out in front of you in a buffet-style line. You look through the glass and pick out what you want.

My dinner mate and I were stoked to check out the goodies.

I went with the 2-meat platter, served with 2 sides for $12, while my friend ordered the peppered turkey sandwich with mac and cheese for $8.

For my 2 meats, I chose burnt ends and the peppered turkey with sides of mac and cheese and hashbrown casserole.

The food is served on a metal tray with wax paper, nothing too fancy, but who cares — good food is good food.

While the food in the back of the restaurant has long, storied success, the grub up front definitely has a bright future.

The burnt ends had a great bark on the outside, which was coupled with a melt-in-your-mouth tenderness of the brisket meat. The peppered turkey was equally as tender, with an added spice kick from the peppery edges.

To top off the experience, I lathered up the meat in a blueberry chipotle sauce, which was extremely sweet with a nice kick on the back end. It meshed well with both the brisket and the turkey.

As for the sides, both were top-notch also.

The mac and cheese was creamy as heck and the taste of cheddar popped in every bite. There was a little black pepper mixed in to give it a perfect degree of spiciness. The hashbrown casserole was extremely tender and had a great cheesy flavor to it. Again, there was black pepper added to supply a slight kick, too.

My dining mate was equally impressed, gobbling up his sandwich and mac and cheese. The turkey was simply served on airy white bread bun instead of on a platter like mine.

They also serve a flat Texas brisket, pulled pork, pit sausage and baby back ribs with variations on those built as sandwiches, too.

Other sides include potato salad, cucumber salad, creamy cole slaw, and barbecue baked beans.

As for drinks, they have canned soda and crafted bottled soda, bottled tea and water along with draft and bottled beer with a few craft options.

It was very enjoyable, well worth a visit.

Overall: 5 stars

Cleanliness: 5 stars

Wait staff: 4 stars

Food: 5 stars

Any ideas about this fabulous barbecue joint in the southwestern tip of Madison County? Check out the next issue of the AdVantage News to see if you’re right!

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter