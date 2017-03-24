Secret Diner: March 23, 2017

The last review was on Sukey’s China Restaurant, which has been at the same place, 730 E. Edwardsville Road in Wood River, for as long as I can remember! My dining companion and I had yummy meals at very reasonable prices.

I have always, up to this point, tried to keep my reviews in Madison County, or sometimes Jersey County, but I am going to say that the restaurant I went to this time was so exceptional that I not only traveled far out of my comfort zone, I persuaded out-of-state guests to take the trip as well.

I had to visit a medical specialist more than 100 miles away from home. My very good friend went with me. On the way back, we began to get hungry, so we were searching for a restaurant at every little town we drove through. We saw this eatery from the road and turned in. There was plenty of parking. We walked in through a side door because it was close to where we parked and entered into a large banquet room. We continued into the main dining area, with tables arranged for two, four and six patrons. Another section, near the large front windows, was filled with high-backed booths. We could also see an outdoor dining area on a porch. A server told us to sit anywhere, so we sat down at a table for four and shed our coats. The table held salt, pepper, sweeteners, Tabasco sauce, another hot sauce, mustard and catsup. The server brought us flatware-in-a-napkin and menus, and took our drink orders. Pepsi products, pomegranate, lemonade, sugar-free lemonade, coffee, both iced and hot tea, milk, orange and tomato juice and hot chocolate were all available. We had lemonade at $1.99 each, and very good lemonade it was, too!

From our seats, I could see whiteboards behind the counter listing specials and desserts. There also was a sign stating that cranky, grumpy people would be charged $10 to pay for the employees having to put up with them. The counter was filled with T-shirts, candy and novelties for sale. To my left was a cold case with “mile-high” creme pies and beautiful fruit pies, along with a yummy-looking carrot cake. I noticed a man at the table beside us with a rack of ribs at least a foot long, and he seemed to be enjoying it greatly. When our server came back for our orders, she said that he was eating a baby back rib sandwich. I was tempted to order it, but I decided on a honey mustard chicken breast sandwich at $6.99. My companion decided on a buffalo fish sandwich for $7.99, and told me he hoped it was a big portion.

We used the restrooms, and they were spotless! There are two pairs of restrooms. The one I used had a basket near the sink with air freshener, hand sanitizer and hand lotion for anyone to use. As soon as we returned, our food was ready. The buffalo was cooked perfectly, with the segments easily detachable the way they should be. It rested on two slices of white sandwich bread, and not only covered the bread but stuck out over the plate. Onion, dill pickle slices and tartar sauce came with it. My companion was delighted. My honey mustard chicken sandwich was a patty on a large, soft bun, and was delicious. I really enjoyed the flavor.

Then it was time for dessert. There was a sugar-free fruit pie available, but I chose a slice of berry pie and my companion chose a chocolate pie. Each slice was $3.99, and these were large slices. We paid at the counter, where toothpicks and a free gospel CD was available. We left, feeling rested and ready for the rest of our journey home.

Then, when my daughters came up from Florida and wanted to know where we would like to eat, I couldn’t quit talking about this wonderful place, and even though it was miles and miles away, they decided they needed to eat there. This time we parked in the back and entered through the outside porch. We took the same table and were fortunate enough to be there while the owner was present. I was about to order the rib sandwich that I remembered the other diner eating the last time, but the server warned me that someone had complained it was a bit tough. I asked about the sauce, and she brought me a tiny cup of it to try. The sauce was sweet but had a peppery heat that built slowly. I decided on a pork chop instead. My companion had enjoyed the buffalo so much, he ordered it again. The girls went for catfish fritter dinners. One had a salad and fries. The other had slaw and had a yen for mashed potatoes. Now, mashed potatoes were not a featured side order, but the server said she would see what she could do. I could see a little bit of the kitchen from my seat, and I saw them mash a potato just for her. Years ago, I had been given a thick pork chop at a chain restaurant, and it was not fully cooked, so I was a little concerned. When my pork chop came out, I was overjoyed to see that it was a smoked pork chop and was at least 2 inches thick! Oh, it was so good! The owner, learning that I could not handle spicy food, brought me a sample of what he called cucumber salad, which was truly marvelous. I ate every slice myself instead of sharing. We took dessert home with us.

Overall - five stars

Cleanliness - five stars

Service - five stars

Food - five stars

I cannot recommend this restaurant too highly! It was well worth the trip. If you think you know the name and location of this marvelous place with good food and great service, leave a comment on the website and check the next issue of AdVantage News to see if you are right!

Do you have a restaurant in mind you would like to see reviewed by the Secret Diner? Send us an email at news@advantagenews.com; include “Secret Diner” in the message.