Secret Diner: March 3, 2017

The most recent review was for the elegant Sugo’s Spaghetteria, 243 Harvard Drive in Edwardsville. This is at the northern border of the large shopping complex between Troy Road and Illinois 159. Well worth looking for!

• • •

This week’s review is about an eatery with plenty of off-road parking. The lobby, with a separate bar entrance, was painted a sunny yellow, with a large metal sculpture of Sol dominating one wall. As we entered, a hostess grabbed menus and two sets of flatware-in-a-napkin and directed me and my regular dining companion past the bar with its seating and a few booths. We went down four steps, and she took us to a booth against an outside wall. The walls in this dining room were also yellow, but orange was sponged over it, resulting in a bright, textured effect. Sombreros and serapes decorated the walls. Festoons in red, white and green alternated with colorful cutouts strung across the ceiling. The tables, chairs and booths were made of dark wood, which contrasted well with the walls, and each table had sweeteners, salt, pepper and a napkin dispenser on it. There were no televisions that I could see in the dining room, but I think there was at least one in the bar.

Our booth was “tippy,” which is always mildly irritating. Our server came over and took our drink orders. Lemonade was on the menu, but he said it wasn’t available. We both opted for water, and took a few minutes to check out the menu. Our water came with chips and salsa, which fortunately was not very spicy. I ordered a restaurant special, which consisted of one each taco, burrito, chalupa and enchilada, with rice. I selected these with chicken, and the price was $9.75. My friend ordered a special beef burrito topped with salad for $6.25. My friend asked the waiter if beans were included, and was told they would be inside the burrito.

We literally just finished the last chip when our meals arrived. I had rice and refried beans, and guacamole on the chalupa. I found it all delicious. My friend did not find the beans he was looking for, either whole or refried, but said the burrito was good. After finishing, we wanted dessert. Flan and cake were listed on the menu, but our waiter said the only desserts available were choco tacos. We said we would take two of them. They arrived quickly, on square white plates, with a scoop of chocolate ice cream and chocolate syrup squiggled over each one. Choco tacos are an ice cream novelty, like Drumsticks, made to be eaten out of hand, and the taco part was difficult to cut. Very tough. Tasty, though. These were $3.50 each.

The restrooms were clean and bright. Each dispenser — towels, soap, toilet paper, and air freshener — was a smooth pumpkin color, which was refreshing against the yellow walls. The trash receptacle was the same. We paid from the table.

Overall - four and a half stars

Cleanliness - five stars

Service - four and a half stars

Food - four and a half stars

Any idea where this Mexican establishment can be found? Check out the next edition of AdVantage News to see if you are correct!

Do you have a restaurant in mind you would like to see reviewed by the Secret Diner? Send us an email at news@advantagenews.com; include "Secret Diner" in the message.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter