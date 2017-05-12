Secret Diner: May 12, 2017

Were you able to guess the identity and location of last week’s review? It was Olga’s Kitchen, upstairs at Alton Square Mall. While I normally do not review chain restaurants, I made an exception this time as it has become such an iconic spot, along with the fact that last week’s edition of the paper was dedicated to spotlighting the mall and its rich history.

The review this week is on a very unusual place. I had heard great reports about it, but I was not sure it was really a restaurant. When my regular dining companion and I drove up to it and parked, I was still unsure. The signage said nothing about it being a restaurant. It didn’t look like a restaurant. We went inside, and it still didn’t look like a restaurant, but rather like a fascinating gift shop. We spent a little time exploring all the items for sale, including socks and hot pads with snarky sayings, bottle openers, handmade baskets, tin boxes, gift wrap, drinking glasses, wall décor, clocks and more.

As we worked our way deeper into the building, we found cold cases full of specialty meats, cheeses from Asiago to Zwitser, and many varieties of beer and soda. Arranged on rustic shelves, we saw beautiful dried pasta of all kinds, as well as sauces, candies, chocolates, cookies and crackers. Then, in the back, food was being served. There were ribs, 2-inch-thick slabs of meat loaf, half-pound hamburgers, and a thick, circular cut of something that looked a little like ham, but not quite. I had to ask and was told it was barbecued bologna.

Prices and specials were listed on the wall, and the customer could choose from a variety of meats and side items. One meat and two sides cost $7, including tax. I chose a lovely pork steak, dry-rubbed, then dipped in barbecue sauce. Someone in front of me had ordered “cheesy potatoes” and a seven-layer salad, so I requested the same. My companion followed my lead but had mashed potatoes and white gravy with the pork steak and salad. Our meals were packed into hinged foam trays. We picked up plastic ware and paper napkins, and paid at a counter where our meals were rung up on an old-fashioned cash register with a smile. Then, we carried our trays into a large, well-lit dining room to sit down and eat.

The walls in the dining room were decorated with colorful posters advertising meat and cheese, many in foreign languages. There was a rack of colorful wine bottles and an electric fireplace on opposite walls. A couple of full-size wooden barrels stood near an outside door. There were plenty of tables and lots of seating available. Each table had a gallon pitcher of water, and a table with foam cups and more napkins was near the entrance of the dining room.

The pork steaks were tender enough to be cut easily with the plastic forks, and the sweet, smoky sauce was delicious but not messy. I was surprised to discover that the “cheesy potatoes” were not at all cheesy, but rather covered in a light chicken gravy.

The single restroom was clean, wheelchair-accessible and painted yellow. Everything needed for a restful visit was provided. There was a counter suitable to change a diaper on, but the most charming feature was the dozens of quotes painted on each wall celebrating the joys of good food, friends and spirits. Even though it was not strictly necessary for me to stay very long, I refused to leave the room until I had read each and every one.

Overall - four and a half stars

Cleanliness - four stars

Service - five stars

Food - four stars

