Secret Diner: May 19, 2017

• • •

After a little online research, my regular dining companion and I headed south, looking for a certain establishment we had never been to before. We found it with no trouble, walked in and stood before the hostess desk. We were led to a table in the Sicilian Room. We could see into the Tuscan Room, and on the other side of the full bar we could see the Godfather Room. There was also an open-air patio with a lovely water feature. The bar had two flat-screen televisions and seating at the bar and several high tables, the Tuscan Room had long tables and square ones, and the Sicilian Room had booths, a large round table and several square ones. All the walls were painted slate gray and olive green. There was a fireplace in our room, but it was not lit — thankfully, because it was a very warm spring day. All the places were set with two forks, a knife and a bread-and-butter plate. Some tables had black cloth napkins, but most had none. The restrooms were spacious and clean, with hands-free dispensers for water and towels. Baby-changing tables were available, too.

Our server introduced herself and asked what beverages we would like. We both requested lemonade, and we had them and menus in front of us in a jiffy. I was delighted to see a “ten for $10 special,” where certain entrées could be ordered, with soup or salad and a beverage for only $10. I chose Parmesan chicken with a cup of chicken rice soup, while my partner decided on BLT angel hair pasta with a house salad.

Our salad and soup arrived quickly, and our server added Parmesan to both and ground fresh black pepper over the salad. She provided bread and real butter with a smile. She also brought me another lemonade without having to be asked. The soup was delicious. I could easily have eaten twice the amount. My friend enjoyed the salad immensely, and we also made short work of the bread.

Our server brought out our main dishes, more lemonade and more bread. My chicken was tender and juicy. I was very happy with it. The angel hair pasta was combined with kalamata olives, prosciutto, spinach and sun-dried tomatoes. It was good, too! There was not a crumb left. We then split a bowl of spumoni, which was garnished with a sprig of mint and a wafer. This cost $4.50. Our entire meal was $24.50, and I doubt that a better-tasting meal could be had at that price anywhere!

Overall - four and a half stars

Cleanliness - four stars

Service - five stars

Food - five stars

We were both very pleased with the service, food and atmosphere of this lovely Italian eatery! Do you think you know its name and location? (Hint: there are two of them.) Check the next issue of AdVantage News to see if you guessed correctly!

