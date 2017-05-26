Secret Diner: May 26, 2017

Did you find out the Italian restaurant my companion and I lunched at last week? It was Bella Milano at 1063 South State Route 157 in Edwardsville. This is not a corporate franchise, but there are two other locations. One is at 455 Regency Park in O’Fallon, and the other is at 4525 Wabash Ave. in Springfield. I’m sure you would enjoy any of them!

• • •

My companion was insistent that we go to a particular location, even though the owners and the name had changed since the last time either of us had visited it.

There was plenty of parking, so we strolled through the entrance right at lunchtime. To our right was a gaming room and to our left was an open-air patio. Straight ahead was a long gleaming wooden bar on a plank floor. A variety of tables in different sizes and heights were available, but my eyes were drawn to a sofa and two love seats, with two end tables and a coffee table, on a carpeted section of the floor. An electric fireplace was placed against a brick wall. Four flat-screen televisions were on the walls around the room, with one above the fireplace tuned to a Brazilian fighting match. I didn’t see anyone, but when I approached a window between the brick wall and the bar, a server appeared and asked if she could help me. I asked if it was permissible to eat on the furniture, and she encouraged us to get comfortable, and brought menus and lemonade out to us immediately. Our drinks were $1.75 each. (In case you are wondering why we drink so much lemonade, we feel it is better for our health than carbonated drinks, and often varies greatly in taste and quality from one place to another, unlike soda, which usually always the same.) The furniture was soft and felt like leather. I felt that, if I had a pillow, I could have taken a relaxing nap. Classic rock music from the 1970s wafted through.

A lunch special was listed, with tuna or chicken salad and green salad or soup for $6. Unfortunately, the grill was already out of soup, so we kept looking. My friend decided on french fries for $2.75 and toasted ravioli with marinara from the appetizer menu for $4. I chose a 12-inch thin-crust meat-lovers pizza for $13. We noticed that there were six kinds of salads available, breakfast was available all day and night, burgers, sandwiches and wraps were offered; in short, this was a pretty extensive menu for a bar and grill!

Our food arrived, too hot to pick up. We received two small plates, and the ravioli and fries came in a plastic basket with a paper liner. There were napkins in a dispenser on the end table, but no eating utensils were offered. The food was filling and savory. I thought the lemonade was a touch too sweet, but still drank two pints of it. I didn’t find out until later that my refill was an extra $1.25.

The two restrooms were clean and well-equipped. The entire place was well-lighted, and we both enjoyed our visit.

Overall - four and a half stars

Cleanliness - five stars

Service - five stars

Food - four stars

Do you think you know the name and location of the eatery (and drinkery) under review? Check the next issue of AdVantage News to see if you guessed correctly!

Do you have a restaurant in mind you would like to see reviewed by the Secret Diner? Send us an email at news@advantagenews.com; include "Secret Diner" in the message.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter